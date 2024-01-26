Pensacola Non-Profit Announces New Initiative to Combat Opioid Overdoses and Provide Comprehensive Support
Offentsive Corp announced its new initiative to curb opioid addiction on Wednesday. The non-profit has opened the door to recovery and is offering on-site assistance from local Registered Nurses to assist individuals ready to make the life change.
Pensacola, FL, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Offentsive Corp, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located at 2211/ W Fairfield Dr., Pensacola, FL 32563, is proud to announce its latest initiative aimed at /curbing overdoses and reducing the demand created by addiction within the community. “Offentsive’s mission is to take a bold stance against Fentanyl and its impact on our community through awareness and physical 'Boots on the ground' community outreach campaigns,” Susan Bishop, Offentsive Corp Treasurer stated.
The Opioid Epidemic: A Crisis Requiring Action
The opioid epidemic has had a devastating impact on communities across the United States. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has emerged as a particularly deadly contributor to this crisis, leading to a surge in overdose deaths. Offentsive Corp, deeply committed to raising awareness and minimizing the negative impacts of fentanyl and the opioid epidemic, has taken a decisive step towards providing hope and help to those in need.
A Beacon of Hope in Pensacola's "Golden Triangle"
Located in the heart of Pensacola's "Golden Triangle," an area significantly affected by drug overdoses, Offentsive Corp has become a beacon of hope for individuals and families grappling with the opioid crisis. Its mission is not only to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and opioids but also to actively work towards reducing their devastating impacts.
Introducing the New Initiative
Offentsive Corp is excited to introduce its groundbreaking initiative to combat overdoses and offer comprehensive support to those seeking help. The core of this initiative lies in the organization's commitment to open its doors to anyone ready to seek assistance.
How Offentsive Corp Can Help
Individuals in need of support can contact Offentsive Corp at 850-298-8440 or visit their location at 2211 W Fairfield Dr., Pensacola, FL 32563. Compassionate and knowledgeable staff members are on hand to assist and guide individuals towards recovery.
Medically Assisted Recovery (MAR) On-Site
A key component of Offentsive Corp's initiative is the provision of Medically Assisted Recovery (MAR) on-site. When individuals seek help, a Registered Nurse will be available to provide information on the recovery process and offer essential support to initiate their journey towards sobriety.
A Commitment to Ongoing Support
What sets Offentsive Corp apart is its commitment and ongoing support. The Registered Nurse will continue to visit individuals in the days following their initial contact to monitor progress and provide guidance. This includes assistance in finding food, shelter, employment, reconnecting with family, and accessing counseling services to further aid in the recovery process.
Contact Information
For further information, please contact:
Bradford Bishop
President
Offentsive Corp
Phone: 850-298-8440
Email: admin@offentsive.com
Website: https://www.offentsive.com
About Offentsive Corp
Offentsive Corp is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 2211 W Fairfield Dr., Pensacola, FL 32563. Committed to raising awareness and minimizing the negative impacts of fentanyl and the opioid epidemic, Offentsive Corp provides hope, assistance, and a path towards recovery for individuals and families affected by addiction.
The Opioid Epidemic: A Crisis Requiring Action
The opioid epidemic has had a devastating impact on communities across the United States. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has emerged as a particularly deadly contributor to this crisis, leading to a surge in overdose deaths. Offentsive Corp, deeply committed to raising awareness and minimizing the negative impacts of fentanyl and the opioid epidemic, has taken a decisive step towards providing hope and help to those in need.
A Beacon of Hope in Pensacola's "Golden Triangle"
Located in the heart of Pensacola's "Golden Triangle," an area significantly affected by drug overdoses, Offentsive Corp has become a beacon of hope for individuals and families grappling with the opioid crisis. Its mission is not only to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and opioids but also to actively work towards reducing their devastating impacts.
Introducing the New Initiative
Offentsive Corp is excited to introduce its groundbreaking initiative to combat overdoses and offer comprehensive support to those seeking help. The core of this initiative lies in the organization's commitment to open its doors to anyone ready to seek assistance.
How Offentsive Corp Can Help
Individuals in need of support can contact Offentsive Corp at 850-298-8440 or visit their location at 2211 W Fairfield Dr., Pensacola, FL 32563. Compassionate and knowledgeable staff members are on hand to assist and guide individuals towards recovery.
Medically Assisted Recovery (MAR) On-Site
A key component of Offentsive Corp's initiative is the provision of Medically Assisted Recovery (MAR) on-site. When individuals seek help, a Registered Nurse will be available to provide information on the recovery process and offer essential support to initiate their journey towards sobriety.
A Commitment to Ongoing Support
What sets Offentsive Corp apart is its commitment and ongoing support. The Registered Nurse will continue to visit individuals in the days following their initial contact to monitor progress and provide guidance. This includes assistance in finding food, shelter, employment, reconnecting with family, and accessing counseling services to further aid in the recovery process.
Contact Information
For further information, please contact:
Bradford Bishop
President
Offentsive Corp
Phone: 850-298-8440
Email: admin@offentsive.com
Website: https://www.offentsive.com
About Offentsive Corp
Offentsive Corp is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 2211 W Fairfield Dr., Pensacola, FL 32563. Committed to raising awareness and minimizing the negative impacts of fentanyl and the opioid epidemic, Offentsive Corp provides hope, assistance, and a path towards recovery for individuals and families affected by addiction.
Contact
Offentsive CorpContact
Brad Bishop
850-898-2156
offentsive.com
Brad Bishop
850-898-2156
offentsive.com
Categories