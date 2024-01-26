Official Launch of NetGreen Capital
Presque Isle, ME, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NetGreen Capital, a funding portal for regenerative agriculture and sustainable businesses, is announcing their official launch and can be found at www.netgreen.com. NetGreen Capital will allow everyday people to invest directly into local farms and businesses working towards a sustainable future.
NetGreen Capital LLC is a “funding portal” as defined in section 3(a)(80) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Here, you can review investment opportunities of companies offering securities under section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act of 1933, also known as Regulation Crowdfunding or Reg CF. These investments are offered to everyone, not just to accredited investors. NetGreen.com brings decentralized financing to regenerative agriculture and sustainable businesses and will provide a marketplace of opportunities to investors who wish to support local farms and businesses building a sustainable future.
“Our purpose is to bring people together and facilitate investment in a brighter tomorrow,” Rob Amuzzini, CEO. NetGreen Capital will connect investors seeking alternative investment options with owners of farms and businesses in need of accessible funding. The primary target markets will include regenerative agriculture, urban farming, food distribution & retail, and other businesses practicing sustainability. In addition to more accessible funding via a community of investors, NetGreen.com will cultivate an ecosystem of supporting organizations around farmers and business owners to provide them with the best tools for success.
“The dream for NetGreen is to build communities and have a positive impact on the health of our society and environment.” Go to www.netgreen.com to find out more and invest in the future today.
