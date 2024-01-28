St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Will Host Indiana Historical Society’s Traveling Exhibit Local Speech, Global Reach

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Indy North campus invites guests to explore the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy when it hosts Local Speech, Global Reach, one of the Indiana Historical Society’s (IHS’s) traveling exhibits. The exhibit will be on display from February 1, 2024, through February 29, 2024 at the North Indy Campus located at 100 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260 during normal business hours.