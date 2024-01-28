St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Will Host Indiana Historical Society’s Traveling Exhibit Local Speech, Global Reach
Indianapolis, IN, January 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Indy North campus invites guests to explore the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy when it hosts Local Speech, Global Reach, one of the Indiana Historical Society’s (IHS’s) traveling exhibits. The exhibit will be on display from February 1, 2024, through February 29, 2024 at the North Indy Campus located at 100 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260. Normal hours of operation are Monday thru Friday from 9AM-5PM and Sundays from 9AM-2PM.
Local Speech, Global Reach focuses on the unique moment in history that took place in Indiana on April 4, 1968. While in Indianapolis for a presidential campaign event, Kennedy instead broke the news of King’s death in an impromptu speech encouraging peace, hope, bravery and conciliation. Kennedy’s words left a deep impression on all who heard them, and he was later credited with keeping peace in Indianapolis, even as major cities across the country experienced riots.
In addition, the traveling exhibit takes a closer look at the civil rights movement in Indianapolis and the park now marking the location of the historic speech. It also shares the inspiring stories of several human rights defenders working around the globe.
Local Speech, Global Reach is the result of a collaboration between IHS and the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative, marking the 50th anniversary of King’s death in 2018. The nonprofit advocacy group Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights provided the displayed biographies and images of human rights defenders.
About St. Luke's
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis is an open community of Christians helping people find and give hope through Jesus Christ - regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, nationality, disability, or socioeconomic background. We are dedicated to including women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ as staff and in positions of leadership and decision making. We renounce the way religion has been used throughout history to support racism, war, discrimination, genocide, violence, and poverty, and we pledge to rid ourselves of the conscious and unconscious biases when sacred stories are used to uphold injustice. We are particularly sensitive to the issues facing our brothers and sisters of color and LGBTQIA+ individuals, both within the United Methodist Church and in the general society. We pledge to be leaders in eradicating racism and discrimination. For more information St. Luke's or about the viewing hours for the traveling exhibit call 317-846-3404 or visit stlukesumc.com.
About IHS Traveling Exhibitions
Historical societies, museums, libraries, schools and other nonprofit organizations in Indiana can book this and other traveling exhibits through IHS’s Local History Services department. Exhibits may be borrowed for approximately four to five weeks at a time. To book an exhibit, please contact Karen DePauw at localhistoryservices@indianahistory.org or (317) 233-3110. For more information about the traveling exhibit program, visit www.indianahistory.org.
About the Indiana Historical Society
Since 1830, the Indiana Historical Society has been Indiana’s Storyteller™, connecting people to the past by collecting, preserving and sharing the state’s history. A private, nonprofit membership organization, IHS maintains the nation’s premier research library and archives on the history of Indiana and the Old Northwest and presents a unique set of visitor experiences called the Indiana Experience. IHS also provides support and assistance to local museums and historical groups; publishes books and periodicals; sponsors teacher workshops; produces and hosts art exhibitions, museum theater and outside performance groups; and provides youth, adult and family programs. IHS is a Smithsonian Affiliate and a member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.
Contact
Rachel Ferry
317-846-3404
www.stlukesumc.com
