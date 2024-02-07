Voicebrook Expands Product Offerings with the Release of SynoptIQ eCP
The new software evolutionizes cancer reporting by enabling pathologists to work smarter, not harder to create CAP eCP reports.
Lake Success, NY, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, the leading provider of pathology reporting solutions, announced the expansion of its suite of pathology tools with the release of SynoptIQ. SynoptIQ is a new standalone CAP eCP solution, designed to streamline CAP cancer reporting with unmatched accuracy and compliance.
“Our company has been a licensed vendor of CAP eCP content since 2010, incorporating the cancer protocols into our flagship VoiceOver PRO solution,” says E. Ross Weinstein, Voicebrook CEO. “With the launch of SynoptIQ, we’re addressing the needs of labs who want a full-featured eCP solution solely focused on CAP cancer reporting, at a price point that is extremely budget-friendly. SynoptIQ is where specificity and efficiency meet.”
Designed to meet all CAP eCP standards and compatible with any AP/LIS system, SynoptIQ simplifies and improves the cancer reporting process. With SynoptIQ, labs enjoy the ease of compliance with seamless College of American Pathologists updates, reduction of user errors with decision support, and the clarity of structured reports.
SynoptIQ features structured data capture, customized content, automatic staging and grading, automatic updates with every new CAP release, and direct access to CAP protocols. Interoperability is a breeze with HL7 data output, and SynoptIQ’s workflow integration allows the application to operate in tandem with any AP/LIS system.
“Our customers have been extremely satisfied with the benefits of our CAP eCP tool,” says E. Bruce Sopko, Vice President of Sales at Voicebrook. “SynoptIQ’s blend of convenience and technology makes it the ideal solution for enhancing both accuracy and efficiency in the cancer reporting process, ultimately improving patient care.”
To learn how SynoptIQ can transform your lab’s CAP eCP reporting, visit voicebrook.com.
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
