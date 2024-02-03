Mighty Men of Faith to Release New Album
N2L Records is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the Mighty Men of Faith's new album, "Faithful Journey: Let It Be So," in February 2024.
Union City, CA, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- N2L Records is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their new album, "Faithful Journey: Let It Be So." This inspiring album features eleven soul-stirring songs that will uplift and inspire listeners. Produced by the talented David DeCuir and his son, Mjbsettled "Faithful Journey: Let It Be So" showcases exceptional musicality and heartfelt lyrics. With their signature harmonies and powerful vocals, the group delivers a captivating musical experience that will resonate with audiences of all ages. Carefully crafted, each song on the album conveys messages of faith, hope, and love. From the uplifting melodies to the heartfelt lyrics, "Faithful Journey: Let It Be So" is a testament to the group's unwavering commitment to spreading the message of God's grace and mercy. Fans and music enthusiasts can look forward to the official release of "Faithful Journey: Let It Be So" on February 27, 2024. The album will be available on all major music platforms, including streaming services, digital downloads, and physical copies. Mighty Men of Faith has captivated audiences with their powerful performances and inspiring music for over a decade. The group's unique blend of gospel, soul, and contemporary sounds has garnered a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. The release of "Faithful Journey: Let It Be So" marks a significant milestone in the group's musical journey. Mighty Men of Faith is excited to share their latest project with the world and hopes it will touch listeners' hearts and souls everywhere. Click on this link: youtu.be/4gC819V0HRs
Contact
N2L RecordsContact
Wendell Basey
510-928-0161
www.mightymenoffaith.com
Wendell Basey
510-928-0161
www.mightymenoffaith.com
Categories