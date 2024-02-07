Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Rea Farms
Charlotte, NC, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers continues to grow its presence in the Charlotte area as Best Brains Rea Farms prepares to open its doors on Friday, February 9. Husband and wife team Sweta and Niraj Banshal, owners of Best Brains Fort Mill, are excited to bring their leadership to students in the Rea Farms area to provide classes in Math, English, and more.
Fort Mill-area parents are already familiar with Best Brains, as Sweta and Niraj have been operating there successfully since 2018. Best Brains Learning Centers has enjoyed a strong presence in the Charlotte area, boasting 7 high-performing locations, with multiple more in development. “Charlotte is a vital part of our network of centers,” says Hana Adas, Vice President of Operations. “We are looking forward to seeing Sweta and Niraj expanding in the greater Charlotte area.” Rea Farms was chosen for this expansion not only for its proximity to Fort Mill, but also for the potential of its students and the need for quality, after-school education.
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Monday, Thursday, and Friday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Rea Farms can improve the academic performance of your child, call (704) 941-0365 or email reafarms@bestbrains.com.
Ankit Pant
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Ankit Pant
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
