IronOrbit Leads the Charge in Remote Work Innovation for AEC Firms at the Boston Society of Architecture Gathering
Anaheim, CA, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, an innovative cloud solutions provider recently recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), is excited to announce its upcoming presentation at the prestigious Boston Society of Architecture (BSA). The presentation titled "How AEC Firms Can Achieve Seamless Remote Work Experiences through the Use of Robust GPU Virtual Desktops" is aimed at informing technology leaders on how to modernize the remote work capabilities of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms.
IronOrbit's presentation will shed light on the transformative power of GPU-accelerated virtual desktops in an era where flexibility and efficiency are paramount in remote work environments. This technology is not just an IT advancement; it's a strategic business tool that empowers architects, engineers, and construction professionals to collaborate and innovate without boundaries.
"Being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service is a testament to IronOrbit's commitment to providing forward-thinking and robust IT solutions," said Robert Mourra, VP of Key Accounts at IronOrbit. "Our presentation at the BSA is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how AEC firms can leverage IronOrbit's GPU virtual desktops to enhance their remote work capabilities and secure a competitive edge in the industry."
The presentation will delve into the challenges firms face when working remotely and how IronOrbit's solutions address them by offering:
- Unparalleled Performance: Discover how GPU-accelerated virtual desktops deliver the high-performance computing power needed for demanding AEC applications.
- Seamless Collaboration: Learn how these virtual desktops enable real-time collaboration, allowing teams to work together efficiently, irrespective of their physical location.
- Enhanced Security: Understand how IronOrbit ensures the security and integrity of sensitive data, a critical concern for AEC firms operating in remote work settings.
IronOrbit continues its dedication to delivering tailored cloud solutions to AEC firms, emphasizing the transformative potential of strategic IT solutions. Our focus on robust GPU virtual desktops highlights our commitment to driving innovation and reshaping the future of remote work in the AEC industry.
About IronOrbit:
IronOrbit is a recognized leader in providing customized and secure IT solutions. With a focus on empowering businesses through technology, IronOrbit has been instrumental in the success of numerous organizations across various industries. The company's recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service underscores its commitment to excellence and its role in shaping the future of IT infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.ironorbit.com.
IronOrbit's presentation will shed light on the transformative power of GPU-accelerated virtual desktops in an era where flexibility and efficiency are paramount in remote work environments. This technology is not just an IT advancement; it's a strategic business tool that empowers architects, engineers, and construction professionals to collaborate and innovate without boundaries.
"Being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service is a testament to IronOrbit's commitment to providing forward-thinking and robust IT solutions," said Robert Mourra, VP of Key Accounts at IronOrbit. "Our presentation at the BSA is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how AEC firms can leverage IronOrbit's GPU virtual desktops to enhance their remote work capabilities and secure a competitive edge in the industry."
The presentation will delve into the challenges firms face when working remotely and how IronOrbit's solutions address them by offering:
- Unparalleled Performance: Discover how GPU-accelerated virtual desktops deliver the high-performance computing power needed for demanding AEC applications.
- Seamless Collaboration: Learn how these virtual desktops enable real-time collaboration, allowing teams to work together efficiently, irrespective of their physical location.
- Enhanced Security: Understand how IronOrbit ensures the security and integrity of sensitive data, a critical concern for AEC firms operating in remote work settings.
IronOrbit continues its dedication to delivering tailored cloud solutions to AEC firms, emphasizing the transformative potential of strategic IT solutions. Our focus on robust GPU virtual desktops highlights our commitment to driving innovation and reshaping the future of remote work in the AEC industry.
About IronOrbit:
IronOrbit is a recognized leader in providing customized and secure IT solutions. With a focus on empowering businesses through technology, IronOrbit has been instrumental in the success of numerous organizations across various industries. The company's recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service underscores its commitment to excellence and its role in shaping the future of IT infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.ironorbit.com.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Categories