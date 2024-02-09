CI Web Group Inc. and SearchLight Form Partnership to Elevate Digital Marketing Analytics in the Home Service Industry
CI Web Group Inc. and SearchLight have formed a partnership to enhance digital marketing for the home service industry with advanced revenue analytics. This collaboration will boost marketing ROI and ROAS by offering insights into customer behavior and lead conversion, enabling clients to improve marketing analysis, budget efficiency, and make data-driven decisions for optimized marketing outcomes.
Houston, TX, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group Inc., a renowned leader in digital marketing, and SearchLight, a top provider of revenue analytics for the home service industry, have joined forces. This partnership combines CI Web Group's marketing skills with SearchLight's analytics to further enhance marketing strategies for clients.
This partnership introduces SearchLight's detailed analytics as an additional service offering within CI Web Group's portfolio, designed for clients interested in a more comprehensive understanding of their marketing ROI and ROAS. The focus is on providing more detailed insights into customer behavior, improving the understanding of lead conversion effectiveness, and assessing how these marketing efforts lead to more revenue.
"Working with SearchLight allows us to deepen our analytical capabilities, providing our clients with a more nuanced understanding of their marketing investments and their outcomes so they can make more impactful decisions,” said Jennifer Bagley, CEO of CI Web Group. “This is a crucial step in enhancing our ability to deliver data-driven marketing strategies that drive results."
Kevin LeSage, CEO of SearchLight, said, "CI Web Group has earned an incredible reputation in this market. Consistently, we hear from contractors who rave about their team and services. The team and I at SearchLight are thrilled to partner with CI Web Group and bring accurate and transparent revenue analytics to contractors and manufacturers across the US. Together, we will help home service providers optimize marketing strategies that drive revenue, not just website clicks or conversions. For contractors, this means more of your budget leading to booked jobs!"
Through this partnership, clients can anticipate a significant upgrade in their marketing capabilities. They will benefit from more precise tracking and analysis of leads, gaining insights into which marketing efforts are most effective. It also brings a deeper understanding of customer acquisition costs, allowing for more efficient budget allocation.
Additionally, clients will receive comprehensive insights into the effectiveness of their marketing spending, aiding in the optimization of strategies for better ROI. This collaboration is poised to empower businesses with smarter, data-informed decisions, maximizing the impact and efficiency of their marketing budgets.
For more information about CI Web Group Inc., please visit www.ciwebgroup.com or schedule a complementary strategy session by emailing sales@ciwebgroup.com or calling 877-839-1122. For press inquiries or to arrange a speaking event, please contact Krista Glasser, Communications Manager, at krista@ciwebgroup.com or 415-469-1234.
This partnership introduces SearchLight's detailed analytics as an additional service offering within CI Web Group's portfolio, designed for clients interested in a more comprehensive understanding of their marketing ROI and ROAS. The focus is on providing more detailed insights into customer behavior, improving the understanding of lead conversion effectiveness, and assessing how these marketing efforts lead to more revenue.
"Working with SearchLight allows us to deepen our analytical capabilities, providing our clients with a more nuanced understanding of their marketing investments and their outcomes so they can make more impactful decisions,” said Jennifer Bagley, CEO of CI Web Group. “This is a crucial step in enhancing our ability to deliver data-driven marketing strategies that drive results."
Kevin LeSage, CEO of SearchLight, said, "CI Web Group has earned an incredible reputation in this market. Consistently, we hear from contractors who rave about their team and services. The team and I at SearchLight are thrilled to partner with CI Web Group and bring accurate and transparent revenue analytics to contractors and manufacturers across the US. Together, we will help home service providers optimize marketing strategies that drive revenue, not just website clicks or conversions. For contractors, this means more of your budget leading to booked jobs!"
Through this partnership, clients can anticipate a significant upgrade in their marketing capabilities. They will benefit from more precise tracking and analysis of leads, gaining insights into which marketing efforts are most effective. It also brings a deeper understanding of customer acquisition costs, allowing for more efficient budget allocation.
Additionally, clients will receive comprehensive insights into the effectiveness of their marketing spending, aiding in the optimization of strategies for better ROI. This collaboration is poised to empower businesses with smarter, data-informed decisions, maximizing the impact and efficiency of their marketing budgets.
For more information about CI Web Group Inc., please visit www.ciwebgroup.com or schedule a complementary strategy session by emailing sales@ciwebgroup.com or calling 877-839-1122. For press inquiries or to arrange a speaking event, please contact Krista Glasser, Communications Manager, at krista@ciwebgroup.com or 415-469-1234.
Contact
CI Web Group Inc.Contact
Krista Glasser
661-916-4740
ciwebgroup.com
Krista Glasser
661-916-4740
ciwebgroup.com
Categories