New Principled Technologies Studies Explore the Potential of Using Microsoft Azure Services to Build AI-Powered Chat Services with Organizations’ Own Data
Proof-of-concept testing confirmed not only that it’s possible to build an intelligent AI-powered chat application using Azure Cosmos DB and other tools from Azure, but that doing so is a straightforward process that can quickly bring value to organizations.
Durham, NC, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) conducted proof-of-concept testing and research to investigate the possibility of using Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB and other apps from the Azure ecosystem to create AI-driven chat applications using organizations’ own data.
The study produced two reports. The first report takes a deep dive into PT’s work to create a functional chat application with a new, large sample set of data stored in Azure Cosmos DB, using the Vector Search & AI Assistant as the starting point. The second report provides an overview of the proof-of-concept work and discusses ways that intelligent applications backed by Azure Cosmos DB could benefit a wide variety of organizations.
According to the first report, “If you have chosen to develop an intelligent Azure application that uses large language models with your own data, an effective approach is to store your unstructured or document-based data in Azure Cosmos DB, use Azure AI Search as a search and retrieval system, and utilize Azure OpenAI Service for your LLM access.”
To read the report highlighting how we built the app, visit: https://facts.pt/2JHwrK6. To read the use case report, visit: https://facts.pt/xWe3J7G
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
The study produced two reports. The first report takes a deep dive into PT’s work to create a functional chat application with a new, large sample set of data stored in Azure Cosmos DB, using the Vector Search & AI Assistant as the starting point. The second report provides an overview of the proof-of-concept work and discusses ways that intelligent applications backed by Azure Cosmos DB could benefit a wide variety of organizations.
According to the first report, “If you have chosen to develop an intelligent Azure application that uses large language models with your own data, an effective approach is to store your unstructured or document-based data in Azure Cosmos DB, use Azure AI Search as a search and retrieval system, and utilize Azure OpenAI Service for your LLM access.”
To read the report highlighting how we built the app, visit: https://facts.pt/2JHwrK6. To read the use case report, visit: https://facts.pt/xWe3J7G
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories