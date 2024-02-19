New Signing Alert: Lotus Crush Album "Rabbit Hole" (Deluxe), Indie Alt Rock, Terry McDermott/Peter Klett

Lotus Crush has signed an exclusive WW sync representation deal with Los Angeles-based sync licensing and custom music production company, GSM FIERA, LLC. "Rabbit Hole" Album - (Deluxe). Indie Rock/Emotional/Anthemic. Lotus Crush is a passionate, anthemic rock band featuring former Driveblind vocalist Terry McDermott and Candlebox guitarist Peter Klett.