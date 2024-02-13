Humble Area Assistance Ministries Marks 34 Years of Service
HAAM is thrilled to announce its 34th anniversary on February 14, 2024, as it continues its unwavering commitment to serving the Northeast Harris and East Montgomery county communities. In celebration of this milestone, HAAM is unveiling a redesigned logo and tagline, along with plans for an updated website coming soon.
Humble, TX, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Humble Area Assistance Ministries (HAAM Social Services) marks 34 Years of Service with Logo Redesign and Website Revamp.
HAAM is thrilled to announce its 34th anniversary on February 14, 2024, as it continues its unwavering commitment to serving the Northeast Harris and East Montgomery county communities. In celebration of this milestone, HAAM is unveiling a redesigned logo and tagline, along with plans for an updated website coming soon.
Since its inception in 1990, HAAM has been a beacon of hope and assistance for individuals and families facing hardship in the local area. Over the past 34 years, the organization has provided vital social services, including food assistance, financial aid, educational programs, and more, to those in need.
As part of its anniversary celebration, HAAM has refreshed its logo to better reflect its dedication to social services and its focus on serving the communities of Northeast Harris and East Montgomery County. The updated logo features a modern design with vibrant colors, symbolizing HAAM's renewed commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of residents in these regions.
In addition to the logo redesign, HAAM is excited to announce the forthcoming launch of its revamped website in early March. The updated website will offer a user-friendly interface, streamlined navigation, and enhanced features to provide visitors and donors with easy access to information about HAAM's services, volunteer opportunities, events, and more.
HAAM invites the community to join in celebrating its 34th anniversary and looks forward to continuing its legacy of service for many years to come.
For more information about HAAM Social Services, please visit www.haamministries.org.
Taylor Guevara
281-446-3663
https://haamministries.org
Taylor Guevara
281-446-3663
https://haamministries.org
