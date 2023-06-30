United Capital is Pleased to Announce the Completion of a $500k Line of Credit Facility for an AI-Driven Case-to-Nurse Matching Technology Customer
United Capital sources funding for health services technology customer.
Houston, TX, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The customer, provides full home care to patients and their technology allows the care giver to provide their patients the best and most reliable at-home care.
The customer, in need of growth capital, was able to close on a $500k revolving facility. The line of credit enabled the customer to fund their growth milestones, while waiting on outstanding billings to be paid by their customers.
About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
