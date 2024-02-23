Yuze to Launch Innovative SME Banking Solution in the UAE
Yuze has an innovative digital platform offering bespoke services to promote financial inclusion.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Yuze, a UAE based fintech will launch business accounts in UAE to empower up to 1 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and independent professionals in the region.
Yuze will offer customers a business account and a debit card via Zand Bank along with modern business tools, in-app controls, multiple payment acceptance methods and 24/7 online customer service.
Yuze Digital Payment Service Provider is created by top professionals on a dedicated mission to address various challenges faced by SMEs to open a business account and conduct their day-to-day business banking activities. The solution will fill the gap in the financial sector and support financial inclusion for SMEs, freelances and e-traders.
“At Yuze we are committed to engaging with the underbanked and bringing all businesses to life,” said Rabih Sfeir, CEO of Yuze, “Yuze aims to become the primary financial app for small businesses in the UAE and other global emerging markets.”
The partnership signifies a strategic alignment aimed at delivering innovative financial solutions that cater specifically to the unique needs of underserved SMEs and freelancers.
Bring your business to life. Pre-registration is now available on www.yuzedigital.com
About YUZE Digital
Yuze Digital Payment Service Provider LLC is a financial technology platform focused on providing relevant and cost-effective business banking solutions to small businesses, e-traders, and freelancers to help them run the financial aspect of their business efficiently and with ease.
Yuze will offer customers a business account and a debit card via Zand Bank along with modern business tools, in-app controls, multiple payment acceptance methods and 24/7 online customer service.
Yuze Digital Payment Service Provider is created by top professionals on a dedicated mission to address various challenges faced by SMEs to open a business account and conduct their day-to-day business banking activities. The solution will fill the gap in the financial sector and support financial inclusion for SMEs, freelances and e-traders.
“At Yuze we are committed to engaging with the underbanked and bringing all businesses to life,” said Rabih Sfeir, CEO of Yuze, “Yuze aims to become the primary financial app for small businesses in the UAE and other global emerging markets.”
The partnership signifies a strategic alignment aimed at delivering innovative financial solutions that cater specifically to the unique needs of underserved SMEs and freelancers.
Bring your business to life. Pre-registration is now available on www.yuzedigital.com
About YUZE Digital
Yuze Digital Payment Service Provider LLC is a financial technology platform focused on providing relevant and cost-effective business banking solutions to small businesses, e-traders, and freelancers to help them run the financial aspect of their business efficiently and with ease.
Contact
Yuze Digital LimitedContact
Rabih Sfeir
97142669247
Rabih Sfeir
97142669247
Multimedia
Categories