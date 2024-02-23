Ideal Male Labs’ Physician Ari Magill, MD Announces Landmark Opening of Its New Manufacturing Facility in Missouri
Fenton, MO, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ideal Male’s men's health specialist Dr. Ari Magill announced today the opening of a new dietary supplement production facility in Fenton, Missouri.
This American-made facility will focus on creating premium supplements to support men's health and wellbeing.
"I'm thrilled to open this remarkable new facility dedicated to men's nutritional health," said Dr. Magill of Ideal Male Labs
"It represents the culmination of my life's work researching and developing nutritional supplements.” Dr. Magill of Ideal Male Labs explained.
Dr. Magill has over two decades of experience as a practicing physician. And Ideal Male Labs offers its own proprietary dietary supplements and functional cosmetics for men, under the guidance of Dr. Magill.
"The Fenton facility is a dream come true," explained Dr. Magill. “I wanted it to be in the United States, and to use ingredients sourced from the USA and from around the world, rather than made in Asia.”
"My mission here in Ideal Male Labs, is helping men achieve their health goals through premium supplements. This facility gives me the ability to directly oversee every step of the production process, ensuring the highest standards are met."
The facility contains premium equipment for creating capsules, tablets, and powders.
Each supplement batch undergoes extensive in-house and independent testing to verify purity and potency.
"Quality is our top priority here at Ideal Male Labs," said Dr. Magill. "This facility employs high-grade manufacturing practices and rigorous quality control testing."
"We're continually reviewing the scientific literature and experimenting with innovative ingredients and formulas," Dr. Magill explained. "The goal is always improving our offerings to optimize men's health and wellness."
Dr. Magill has long contributed his time and expertise to help men in need for over a decade. He aims to make premium supplements accessible to all men seeking nutritional support.
"Creating this facility allows me to reach more men in need and further our mission of empowering healthier, happier lives," said Dr. Magill of Ideal Male Labs.
The Fenton facility is expected to create many local jobs.
"I'm looking forward to this new chapter and all the men we'll be able to help through this state-of-the-art facility," said Dr. Magill. "I founded this facility to serve men in need of customized dietary support, and this takes us to the next level."
To learn more about Dr. Magill and his upcoming dietary supplements, please visit www.idealmale.com.
Ari Magill
