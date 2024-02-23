Island Brands USA Launches Limited-Edition Custom Beer Can for the 2024 Cooper River Bridge Run
Island Brands USA has partnered with the Cooper River Bridge Run as the official beer sponsor for the 2024 event, unveiling a limited-edition custom Island Active Cooper River Bridge Run beer can. The beer will be available at various retailers and establishments starting March 1.
Charleston, SC, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Island Brands USA is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Cooper River Bridge Run as the official beer sponsor for the 2024 event. To celebrate this collaboration, Island Brands USA has introduced a limited-edition custom Island Active Cooper River Bridge Run beer can.
Island Active Cooper River Bridge Run beer will be prominently featured at Harris Teeter stores in South Carolina and other leading retailers, restaurants, and bars starting March 1. Mike Gallo, Vice President of Sales at Island Brands USA, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Harris Teeter to offer Island Active to our customers. It's exciting to see our brand featured in such prominent locations."
Scott Hansen, CEO of Island Brands USA, expressed his enthusiasm for creating a custom beer can for the Cooper River Bridge Run, saying, "Island Brands was born in Charleston being tied to one of the city’s most iconic events is a true honor. Designing a custom can has been a fantastic opportunity for us, we wanted to create something special for the race participants and supporters as well as our loyal customers who love Island Active!”
To kick off the launch of the custom cans, Island Brands USA will host a private event at the Island Cabana Bar on Friday, February 23. The event will also mark the start of a sneaker drive hosted by Island Brands throughout March and April at the Island Cabana Bar. Proceeds from the sneaker drive will contribute to an oyster reef restoration project in the Charleston Harbor. The custom Island Active Bridge Run cans will be available for the public to purchase at the Island Cabana Bar starting this weekend.
Island Brands USA is excited to be a part of the Cooper River Bridge Run and looks forward to celebrating with the community. For more information about Island Brands USA and their products, please visit www.islandbrandsusa.com.
Contact:
Meghan Hansen
Island Brands USA
Meghan.hansen@islandbrandsusa.com
843-822-5000 www.islandbrandsusa.com/
