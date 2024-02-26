California Coast Credit Union Names Kyra Seay Vice President of Community Relations & Business Development
San Diego, CA, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union, the longest serving financial institution based in San Diego, with over $3.5 billion in assets, has named Kyra Seay as Vice President of Community Relations & Business Development.
In her role at Cal Coast, Seay will oversee community relations and business development, and participate in enterprise-wide strategic planning within the organization. In addition, she will join the board of the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, a non-profit started by the credit union in 2015 that provides student scholarships and educator grants.
Seay brings over a decade of experience in the nonprofit sector, serving in management and executive roles for the MAAC Community Charter School, Dreams for Change, and City Heights Community Development Corporation. As a nonprofit leader, she has designed numerous strategic initiatives to foster growth and economic mobility in under-resourced communities, championing community initiatives that center financial education and workforce development as key drivers of economic impact and inclusion.
Todd Lane, President & CEO of California Coast Credit Union, said: “We are excited to have Kyra join our team at Cal Coast. Kyra’s forward-thinking strategies and unwavering dedication to community and economic development seamlessly align with California Coast Credit Union’s role as a leader in financial inclusivity and community well-being.”
Seay has a Bachelor of Science degree from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University. Her favorite pastimes include spending time with her two children, watching historical and current event documentaries, and painting.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
In her role at Cal Coast, Seay will oversee community relations and business development, and participate in enterprise-wide strategic planning within the organization. In addition, she will join the board of the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, a non-profit started by the credit union in 2015 that provides student scholarships and educator grants.
Seay brings over a decade of experience in the nonprofit sector, serving in management and executive roles for the MAAC Community Charter School, Dreams for Change, and City Heights Community Development Corporation. As a nonprofit leader, she has designed numerous strategic initiatives to foster growth and economic mobility in under-resourced communities, championing community initiatives that center financial education and workforce development as key drivers of economic impact and inclusion.
Todd Lane, President & CEO of California Coast Credit Union, said: “We are excited to have Kyra join our team at Cal Coast. Kyra’s forward-thinking strategies and unwavering dedication to community and economic development seamlessly align with California Coast Credit Union’s role as a leader in financial inclusivity and community well-being.”
Seay has a Bachelor of Science degree from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University. Her favorite pastimes include spending time with her two children, watching historical and current event documentaries, and painting.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Categories