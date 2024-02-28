Independent Computer Consulting Group, Inc. (ICCG) Adds Infor® Warehouse Management Solution to serve its Enterprise Customers
With value-added strategic edge applications from Infor, and implementation consulting from ICCG, businesses can gain a competitive advantage by leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation across their organization.
Philadelphia, PA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Independent Computer Consulting Group, Inc. (“ICCG”) is pleased to announce the addition of Infor Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) to an already robust selection of Best-In-Class Solutions from Infor and other strategic solution providers. Infor Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) suite combines Warehouse Operations Management, Labor Management, and 3PL Billing into a single application on a unified database to reduce the complexity of Warehousing and Logistics Management and clarify daily decision making.
ICCG Inc. is an Infor enterprise software-focused consulting firm with a global presence and a track record of over 2,000 business transformation projects, and execution across not only Infor M3 ERP systems, but also Supply Chain Planning Systems, Warehouse Management solutions, and now PLM solutions deployments.
With warehouse operations being more complex than ever before, having up-to-date functionality to keep up with the latest trends and customer requirements is key to growing your business. Infor WMS is a best-of-breed, Tier-1 warehouse management system built on the cloud and is designed to streamline warehouse operations through advanced inventory management, labor management, 3PL billing and invoicing, 3D visualization, embedded analytics, and more.
Tools for a modern warehouse
Warehouse operations have changed. Whether orchestrating across a disparate network of facilities, synchronizing B2B and B2C operations, or dynamically adapting to the one constant— change—legacy systems simply cannot keep pace. Infor WMS is architected with configurability and intuitive use fundamental to its design. Advanced features target better utilization of inventory, space, labor, and equipment. These include multi-sequenced put-away, cross-docking, kitting, 3D visualization of the warehouse, and integration to material handling automation.
Comprehensive functionality includes:
- Receiving & Put-Away—Streamline appointment scheduling, QC inspections, directed put-away, returns, cross-docking, and flow-through. Dynamically configure locations. Support voice- and RF-enabled activities, as well as mixed, rainbow, and multi-pallet operations.
- Inventory Management—Optimize fulfillment in multi-site and multi-owner operations. Reduce obsolescence with configurable rotation rules and LPN-controlled tracking. Enhance visibility down to bin location level. Real-time, system-driven, and attribute-based cycle counting.
- Picking & Replenishment—Supports such techniques as order, cluster, and consolidation picking, and dynamic replenishment. Incorporate voice, RF, ecommerce, kitting, and allocation requirements. Improve stock rotation and space utilization with automated triggers.
- Wave & Task Management—Prioritize and interleave tasks, supporting B2B and B2C fulfillment. Highly configurable release and escalation rules help optimize cycle times, balance workloads, and build shipments. View outstanding work using flexible graphic queries.
- Labor Management—Measure, assess, and view DC activities to increase operational efficiency. Whether inventory, location, workflow, labor, or equipment related, identify bottlenecks and balance resources. Engineered labor standards and real-time performance metrics inform scenario analyses.
- 3D Visual Warehouse—Visualize DC activity using an embedded, interactive interface. As a virtual decision hub, Infor WMS lets users ‘see’ workflow, bottlenecks, and at-risk inventory, and then seamlessly initiate corrective action to alleviate delays and increase productivity.
- Value-Added Services—Accommodate personalized service requirements, from kitting, bundling, and light assembly, to compliance labeling and special packs. Drive competitive differentiation by integrating customer-specific configuration and tailored delivery.
- 3PL Billing—Infor WMS embeds an industry-leading activity-based solution with customer-level costing, billing, and invoicing. Incorporate account-specific workflows, traceability, and services critical to supporting multi-warehouse and multi-owner operations.
“When considering a new Warehouse Management system (WMS), we want to help you think beyond just managing your supply chain to optimizing it with big data and advanced analytics,” said Bala Anantharama, Executive Vice President at ICCG. “The analytics and business intelligence you get with Infor WMS products are essential in developing good supply chain strategies that will improve your effectiveness and efficiency of processes, along with enabling innovation to augment logistics planning.”
Infor has a solid, world-wide presence in the Warehouse Management System space and is the complete and unified solution for such leading companies as Sony, Mattel, Ford, Nissan, NEC, Johnstone Supply, and Sanden and many more customers across Wholesale and Industrial Distributors, Automotive world, Industrial Manufacturers and 3PL and Outsourced Logistics providers.
About Infor
Infor builds beautiful business applications with last mile functionality and scientific insights for select industries delivered as a cloud service. With 14,000 employees and customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor automates critical processes for industries including healthcare, manufacturing, fashion, wholesale distribution, hospitality, retail, and public sector. Headquartered in New York City, Infor is also home to one of the largest creative agencies in Manhattan, Hook & Loop, focused on delivering a user experience that is fun and engaging. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com.
About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)
Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Enterprise Systems Solutions Provider for mid-market customers globally. Since 1988, ICCG has been providing innovative business and technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological trends. ICCG offers complete application support services to meet key business needs. Our long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs. ICCG’s business and systems technology expertise spans Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Planning Management (SCP), Warehouse Management Solutions (WMS) Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), Business Intelligence (BI), Business Process Management, and Systems Integration and Upgrades. To learn more about ICCG, please visit www.iccg.com.
Contact
Harriet Schneider
215-675-5754
iccg.com
