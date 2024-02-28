Digital Logic Named a 2024 Google Premier Partner
Digital Logic, a Shreveport-based digital agency, has been named a 2024 Google Premier Partner, placing them in the top 3% of Google Partners in the US. They specialize in SEO, PPC, and digital marketing for Law Firms and Home Services across 38 states. This status provides them with exclusive Google Ads benefits and recognition on the Google Partners directory, emphasizing their expertise and commitment to client growth.
Shreveport, LA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shreveport-based digital agency Digital Logic has achieved 2024 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.
Digital Logic’s team of experts provides SEO, PPC Management, and digital marketing for Law Firms and Home Service businesses across the United States. Explore the full range of offerings on their website.
“It’s great to be in the top 3% of US-based Google Partners, we are committed to providing high-impact services to the Law Firms, Home Services, and Medical Practices we serve across the country,” said Ryan Stevens, VP of Client Services at Digital Logic.
In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program. Digital Logic has been named a 2024 Premier Partner, which means:
They’re among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signaling their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients’ growth.
They’re listed on the Google Partners directory, which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like Digital Logic on their own dedicated page.
They also receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.
About Google Partners
The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.
About Digital Logic
Digital Logic, based in Shreveport, LA, provides a full suite of digital marketing services to clients across 38 U.S. States, with a focus on SEO, content marketing, and performance-driven online advertising. Founded in 2017, Digital Logic has rapidly expanded its client success stories.
Contact
Bonnie Winterer
(318) 678-5020
https://www.digitallogic.co/
