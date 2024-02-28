Digital Logic Named a 2024 Google Premier Partner

Digital Logic, a Shreveport-based digital agency, has been named a 2024 Google Premier Partner, placing them in the top 3% of Google Partners in the US. They specialize in SEO, PPC, and digital marketing for Law Firms and Home Services across 38 states. This status provides them with exclusive Google Ads benefits and recognition on the Google Partners directory, emphasizing their expertise and commitment to client growth.