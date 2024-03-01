New Principled Technologies Research Report Compares Dell AI Portfolio with Similar Offerings from Supermicro
The report from Principled Technologies (PT) compares details of the two companies’ AI portfolios and references industry benchmark testing results from ML Commons.
Durham, NC, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Organizations looking to harness AI can simplify the process by choosing a vendor with a complete end-to-end AI portfolio. In a new research report, PT explores the Dell and Supermicro AI portfolios, reviewing public MLPerf benchmark results for several Dell and Supermicro servers and assessing other parts of their portfolios including storage, professional services, and management.
According to the report, “When it comes to designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining AI solutions in your business, there are many factors to consider. To help you invest wisely and get the most out of your AI solution, you may wish to look for a vendor that can be more than a hardware supplier. Our research indicates that Dell offers services that can help you as a partner throughout the entire journey, so consider investing with Dell as you dive into AI.”
To learn more, see the report at https://facts.pt/q9p46K9 or read the executive summary at https://facts.pt/kRTwky3.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
