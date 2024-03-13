M Kool is Back. Matthew’s Rockin’ World 2 Graphic Novel Released.
Author/artist Matthew W. Reese’s comic sequel has anti-bullying theme.
Providence, RI, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the first installment, they saved the world with a kickass rock song. Now, Matthew “M Kool” and his posse are back to eliminate the dreaded Frednecks and Parkerans so their fans can rock out in peace.
“Matthew’s Rockin’ World 2: M Kool’s Next Showdown” is the newest installment in the popular graphic novel series written and illustrated by Matthew W. Reese. Along with M Kool, it features his partner J Epic and the debut of their superstar band B Dazzle.
“This series has been a passion project of mine, and I wanted to make an installment that had an anti-bullying message,” Reese said.
The first novel took place in the 71st century Wonderville; this time the gang travels back in time to the 21st century to the fictitious city of San De Fredricko, Marifornia to watch M Kool perform. However, they quickly discover the city is not such a great place to be; the concert is interrupted by the Frednecks and Parkerans, two street gangs that go around bullying people. Can M Kool and the gang turn the tables and bully the bullies? The epic graphic novel is full of twists and turns, leading to a climactic, rockin’ finale.
Early reviews have been positive from readers: “If you love graphic novels or just want an inspiring story about strength and redemption then look no further... Matthew's masterful storytelling and vibrant artwork make this a standout addition to the genre, sure to leave readers eagerly awaiting the next installment,” reads one.
“‘Matthew's Rockin' World 2’ was a lot of fun to read, and I liked the illustrations quite a bit. It reminded me a lot of comic books I used to read as a kid, but this one is more aimed at adults. I also like the musical element, and being in a band myself, this would be a great way to promote music,” said another.
“Matthew’s Rockin’ World 2” is available both in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and other major online retailers. It is distributed by Bublish, empowering authorpreneurs to bring their books to life. Learn more about Bublish and it’s services at www.bublish.com.
About the Author
Matthew W. Reese is the creator of the Matthew's Rockin' World graphic novels. Originally conceived in 2012, the first Matthew's Rockin' World book was released in 2020. He is also the composer to the song "Rock the World,” the official song to the series, available on any online music store.
More info: www.bublish.com/author/matthewreese
“Matthew’s Rockin’ World 2” is available both in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and other major online retailers. It is distributed by Bublish, empowering authorpreneurs to bring their books to life. Learn more about Bublish and it’s services at www.bublish.com.
