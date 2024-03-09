Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Greensboro High Point
High Point, NC, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Greensboro - High Point prepares to open on Friday, March 8th. Owner Preeti Khurana has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and are ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the High Point area.
Best Brains is well established in North Carolina, with 10 centers across the state and many more in active development. As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Greensboro - High point can improve the academic performance of your child, call (336) 582-0000 or email highpoint@bestbrains.com.
Best Brains is well established in North Carolina, with 10 centers across the state and many more in active development. As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Greensboro - High point can improve the academic performance of your child, call (336) 582-0000 or email highpoint@bestbrains.com.
Contact
Best Brains Learning CentersContact
Ankit Pant
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Ankit Pant
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Categories