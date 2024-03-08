Winbrook Inc. Achieves Approval of SBTi Target
Winbrook Inc. Achieves Approval of SBTi Target, Pledges Ambitious Reduction in Greenhouse Emissions Sustainability efforts based on the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard.
Billerica, MA, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Winbrook Inc., a leader in print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, and logistics, proudly announces the approval of the SBTi Net-Zero Standard target. On February 29, 2024, Winbrook’s SBTi target was approved through a streamlined validation route designed exclusively for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Winbrook commits to a significant reduction in scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% by 2030, in addition to measuring and reducing its scope 3 emissions. This commitment underscores Winbrook’s dedication to environmental stewardship and aligns with global efforts to combat climate change.
The SBTi is a critical global initiative enabling businesses to set ambitious emission reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. Through a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments, the SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets. www.sciencebasedtargets.org.
“Winbrook recognizes the latest climate science and is committed to reducing our GHG emissions, and addressing the imminent threat posed by current trends. This underscores the importance of enterprises, large and small to do their part to achieve critical targets,” said Scott Lattanzio, President of Winbrook, Inc. “Our approval of SBTi targets reflects our unwavering dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices.”
About Winbrook Inc.:
Since its inception in 1965, Winbrook Inc. has remained a partner for businesses seeking comprehensive solutions in print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, reporting, and logistics/distribution. With a rich history of trust and reliability, Winbrook has earned its reputation as a go-to partner for streamlining operations through a comprehensive suite of capabilities, a blend of expertise, efficient processes, and technologies that provide clients perfectly tailored marketing solutions. Winbrook empowers businesses to achieve more; enabling them to excel in today’s competitive landscape.
For more information about Winbrook and its sustainability initiatives, please visit https://winbrook.com/sustainability/
Winbrook’s net-zero target has been approved by the SBTi. For more information on SBTi, please visit www.sciencebasedtargets.org.
Contact
WinbrookContact
Scott Lattanzio
978-964-1900
winbrook.com
