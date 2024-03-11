Altitude Capital Group Announces Closing of $1 Million Equity Private Placement for Cardio Diagnostics, Inc.
Newport Beach, CA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Altitude Capital Group, LLC (“Altitude”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a premier full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer based in Newport Beach, CA, announced the successful closing of an equity financing round totaling $1,000,000 for Cardio Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneer in integrated genetic and epigenetic-based tests for precision cardiovascular medicine.
“Cardio Diagnostics epitomizes the kind of forward-thinking innovation that Altitude aims to support,” said Michael DiMeo, CEO of Altitude Capital Group. “Their groundbreaking work in the field of cardiovascular diagnostics has the potential to significantly impact how heart disease is detected and managed, offering a new horizon of hope and improved outcomes for patients worldwide.”
For more information about Altitude Capital Group and its services, please visit www.altitudecapitalgp.com.
About Altitude Capital Group:
Based in Newport Beach, CA, Altitude Capital Group is a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer. Committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and operational excellence, it serves a diverse clientele. Its offerings encompass investment banking, securities brokerage, and comprehensive financial solutions, all tailored to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. For more information on Altitude Capital Group and its services, visit www.altitudecapitalgp.com.
About Cardio Diagnostics:
Cardio Diagnostics stands at the forefront of medical technology, dedicated to advancing cardiovascular health through innovative diagnostic solutions. By integrating state-of-the-art technology with groundbreaking research, Cardio Diagnostics aims to enhance the early detection and management of cardiovascular diseases, contributing to better health outcomes for patients globally. For more information, visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.
