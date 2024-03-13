Jonathan Pope Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Tennessee
Meadows Bank announced today that Jonathan Pope has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Jonathan brings over 19 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans.
Jonathan came to Meadows Bank most recently from Simmons Bank in Tennessee, where he was VP, SBA Regional Banker. Prior to that he was with US Bank in Nashville as an SBA Business Development Associate, AVP and Team Lead. Jonathan obtained a Liberal Studies degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
“Jonathan’s 19+ years of business development and SBA/Commercial lending experience will be a tremendous asset to Meadows Bank,” said Cal Regan, President, Small Business Lending Division. He added, “Jonathan will focus on developing the SBA 7(a) and 504 market in Tennessee and the surrounding area.”
About Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank is a full-service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is a National SBA Preferred Lender with loan productions offices throughout the US. Meadows Bank currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.
