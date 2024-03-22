SolarCraft Provides Third Solar Energy Installation for Sweetwater Spectrum in Sonoma - Groundbreaking Solar-Powered Community for Adults with Autism Boosts Solar Energy
SolarCraft, operating in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, announces the completion of a 16.4 kW solar energy system addition at Sweetwater Spectrum Community, a residential development geared specifically for adults with autism in Sonoma, CA. This is the third solar energy installation by SolarCraft for Sweetwater. This additional solar installation powers a newly constructed residential unit at their facility.
Novato, CA, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The solar will generate 22,716 kWh annually, providing 73% off set of the unit’s electric usage. This third system brings Sweetwater Spectrum up to a total of 250 kW of solar, producing 250,000 kWh annually and offsets $99,600 of their total PG&E bill costs every year.
"SolarCraft has been an incredible partner to us during our three solar expansions,” said Olivia Vain, Sweetwater Spectrum Executive Director. “We are thrilled that our dream of expanding our programs by adding a 5th residential home materialized in August of 2023, and adding solar was the final step of the project. We strive to minimize our impact on the environment and SolarCraft has been instrumental in supporting us to achieve those goals.”
California Clean Energy (CCE), a Renewable Energy Service Provider for nonprofit organizations, will own the system and recover its costs through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Sweetwater Spectrum. A PPA is an alternative to purchasing or financing your own solar system, providing nonprofits the opportunity to utilize clean solar energy with no up-front costs and no system operation, maintenance, and replacement costs. Customers, such as Sweetwater Spectrum, benefit from fixed electricity prices which will never increase.
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 16 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing 41,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 37 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 19 acres of trees in one year.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Sweetwater Spectrum
Sweetwater Spectrum, in the heart of downtown Sonoma, CA, is the first residential community in the nation to be geared specifically for autistic adults, providing an innovative, supportive residential community that will challenge each individual to reach his or her highest potential. Communal features include a therapy pool and hot tub, greenhouse, and a 2,300-square-foot activity center complete with workout equipment, art and music room, and a teaching kitchen.
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
