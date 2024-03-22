SolarCraft Provides Third Solar Energy Installation for Sweetwater Spectrum in Sonoma - Groundbreaking Solar-Powered Community for Adults with Autism Boosts Solar Energy

SolarCraft, operating in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, announces the completion of a 16.4 kW solar energy system addition at Sweetwater Spectrum Community, a residential development geared specifically for adults with autism in Sonoma, CA. This is the third solar energy installation by SolarCraft for Sweetwater. This additional solar installation powers a newly constructed residential unit at their facility.