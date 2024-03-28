Janet Demaria Named VIP for Spring 2024 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Placerville, CA, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Janet DeMaria of Placerville, California has been named as a VIP for P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s spring 2024 issue for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of apparel and fashion.
About Janet DeMaria
Interior designer turned inventor and entrepreneur Janet DeMaria is the developer of an updated version of the traditional baby onesie that makes changing diapers easier. This revolutionary infant body suit is called the Skadoosie which comes from the words “skedaddle” and “onesie.”
The Skadoosie, which is a patented USA made product of 100% natural organic USA cotton, strives to ensure the first few weeks are as stress-free as possible for baby and parents. “The two very distinct aspects of the Skadoosie are the easily adjustable baby soft Velcro and the diaper slot in the back that allows parents to easily check the diaper without completely removing everything they are wearing,” DeMaria explains. “The truth is babies do not like having a onesie put over their heads and it’s a struggle to get their arms in the proper slots in the old style. Their arms are fragile, and parents are afraid at times they will get hurt. The Skadoosie really minimizes that worry. It goes on them like a blouse.”
DeMaria first conceived of the idea for the innovative onesie after her husband Ron passed away at the age of 58 from Mesothelioma and she was left to raise her 13-year-old son on her own. As her son became more independent, she took a babysitting job and realized that infant bodysuits had not changed in more than 20 years since her son, Dylan, was a baby.
“My first job was for a four-month old baby named Alice. Upon my first diaper change I couldn’t believe that the onesie had not been updated from when my son was a baby so many years ago,” said DeMaria. “I started experimenting with a prototype using my sewing skills along with my design background. One day I had put one of the prototypes on Alice and she kind of skedaddled off. That is how the name came to be.”
DeMaria has since created a new product line called the Preemie, which is designed for premature babies. Similar in design to the Skadoosie, this version is smaller, allowing lead line access for premature babies to wear them while being cared for in the Nursery Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital.
The Skadoosie has won numerous awards including the Parent’s Magazine Editors Pick for 2018, the Lifetime Award for National Parenting Seal of Approval and the Mom’s Choice Award Gold. Recently, DeMaria was named Top 100 Inventor 2023 by the United Inventors Association. The Skadoosie can be purchased on skadoosie.com, Etsy, Pinterest, Instagram, and now from Wal-Mart online. In memory of DeMaria’s late husband, a percentage of the funds from Skadoosie sales are donated to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation to find a cure for asbestos cancer.
In addition to the awards garnered by her products, DeMaria has been selected for numerous P.O.W.E.R. Magazine awards, including Woman of the Month in April 2022 and VIP in the Fall 2023 issue.
For more information visit: www.skadoosie.com
AboutP.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and POWERWOE.COM
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Janet DeMaria
Interior designer turned inventor and entrepreneur Janet DeMaria is the developer of an updated version of the traditional baby onesie that makes changing diapers easier. This revolutionary infant body suit is called the Skadoosie which comes from the words “skedaddle” and “onesie.”
The Skadoosie, which is a patented USA made product of 100% natural organic USA cotton, strives to ensure the first few weeks are as stress-free as possible for baby and parents. “The two very distinct aspects of the Skadoosie are the easily adjustable baby soft Velcro and the diaper slot in the back that allows parents to easily check the diaper without completely removing everything they are wearing,” DeMaria explains. “The truth is babies do not like having a onesie put over their heads and it’s a struggle to get their arms in the proper slots in the old style. Their arms are fragile, and parents are afraid at times they will get hurt. The Skadoosie really minimizes that worry. It goes on them like a blouse.”
DeMaria first conceived of the idea for the innovative onesie after her husband Ron passed away at the age of 58 from Mesothelioma and she was left to raise her 13-year-old son on her own. As her son became more independent, she took a babysitting job and realized that infant bodysuits had not changed in more than 20 years since her son, Dylan, was a baby.
“My first job was for a four-month old baby named Alice. Upon my first diaper change I couldn’t believe that the onesie had not been updated from when my son was a baby so many years ago,” said DeMaria. “I started experimenting with a prototype using my sewing skills along with my design background. One day I had put one of the prototypes on Alice and she kind of skedaddled off. That is how the name came to be.”
DeMaria has since created a new product line called the Preemie, which is designed for premature babies. Similar in design to the Skadoosie, this version is smaller, allowing lead line access for premature babies to wear them while being cared for in the Nursery Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital.
The Skadoosie has won numerous awards including the Parent’s Magazine Editors Pick for 2018, the Lifetime Award for National Parenting Seal of Approval and the Mom’s Choice Award Gold. Recently, DeMaria was named Top 100 Inventor 2023 by the United Inventors Association. The Skadoosie can be purchased on skadoosie.com, Etsy, Pinterest, Instagram, and now from Wal-Mart online. In memory of DeMaria’s late husband, a percentage of the funds from Skadoosie sales are donated to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation to find a cure for asbestos cancer.
In addition to the awards garnered by her products, DeMaria has been selected for numerous P.O.W.E.R. Magazine awards, including Woman of the Month in April 2022 and VIP in the Fall 2023 issue.
For more information visit: www.skadoosie.com
AboutP.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and POWERWOE.COM
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories