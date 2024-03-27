From the Ground Up Books and Mystic Bliss Creations Expand to Shepherdsville, KY
From the Ground Up Books and Resources LLC and Mystic Bliss Creations are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of their second location in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. As a beloved literary haven in the Louisville area, From the Ground Up Books has been nurturing the passions of writers, book enthusiasts, and community members since its inception.
Shepherdsville, KY, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Event Details:
Grand Opening Party
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM EDT
Location: 160 Frank E Simon Avenue, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, USA
Venue: From the Ground Up Books/Mystic Bliss Creations
What to Expect:
Join From the Ground Up Books for an unforgettable celebration as they unveil their brand-new bookstore/gift shop concept. From the Ground Up Books and Resources is more than just a place to purchase books; it’s a vibrant hub that fosters creativity, learning, and community engagement. Here’s what you can look forward to:
Meet Lynn Tincher: Their passionate founder, Lynn, will be present to share her vision for the new store and answer any questions you may have.
Meet Missy Steier: Their jewelry maker, owner of Mystic Bliss Creations and Reiki Master will be preset to answer your questions.
Explore Unique Gifts: Discover a curated selection of books, unique gifts, and holistic items and services.
Connect with Fellow Book Lovers: Engage with like-minded individuals who share your love for literature.
From the Ground Up Books and Resources LLC believes in the transformative power of words. Whether you’re an aspiring writer, a seasoned reader, or simply seeking inspiration, their Shepherdsville location promises to be a sanctuary where stories come alive.
About From the Ground Up Books and Resources:
From the Ground Up Books and Resources LLC is not only a new and used bookstore and gift shop, it is also committed to nurturing the literary community. Our mission is to create a space where imagination thrives. With a focus on education, holistic services through Mystic Bliss Creations, and community building, we invite you to embark on this journey with us.
About Lynn Tincher:
Lynn Tincher is an Author, Publisher, Podcaster, Bookstore Owner, Public Speaker, and Film Executive Producer. AFTERTHOUGHTS, the first book in her Mind-Bending Series, was optioned for film by Kilted Pictures. The short film of the same name was a finalist for the Imadjinn Award in Film and was shown in the Louisville International Festival of Film, Show Low, Pasadena International, Imaginarium, and Worldfest Houston Film Festivals where it won the REMI Award. Her book, The Devil's Mark, was a finalist for the Best Thriller Imadjinn Award. Lynn has appeared center page for a story in Leo Weekly and has appeared in Today’s Woman Magazine. She also is the Associate Publisher for Stardust Romance, an imprint of Hydra Publications. As a public speaker, Lynn has developed and teaches classes on interviewing characters, and speaks at schools and other events. She currently writes, edits, and designs book covers and is the Executive Producer and Co-host for Weirdos in the Wild, a paranormal podcast.
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional details are available upon request.
fromthegroundupbooks.com
