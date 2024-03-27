From the Ground Up Books and Mystic Bliss Creations Expand to Shepherdsville, KY

From the Ground Up Books and Resources LLC and Mystic Bliss Creations are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of their second location in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. As a beloved literary haven in the Louisville area, From the Ground Up Books has been nurturing the passions of writers, book enthusiasts, and community members since its inception.