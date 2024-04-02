A Kids Book About Long-Term Care by Author Jenny Abeling Helps Young Readers, Families and Communities Better Connect About Long-Term Care in a Great New Way

As the world grappled with the formidable challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, a unique, compassionate collaboration emerged, giving life to A Kids Book About Long-Term Care. Authored by leading long-term care advocate Jenny Abeling, this book is a poignant response to Jenny's frontline experiences managing a long-term care facility during the heights of the pandemic, where she witnessed the deep-seated impacts on residents/consumers, families and staff alike.