Emerald Sounds Brings Artists Together for the 2024 NAMM Show. Owner and Founder Maria G. D’Amico Speaks at the International Music Event Alongside Her Panelists.

On Jan. 24 2024, Maria G. D’Amico, owner of Emerald Sounds, presented on the radio panel at this year’s NAMM show, also known as the National Association of Music Merchants, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The panel included music professionals from all over the country and Europe who were booked directly through Emerald Sounds for this opportunity.