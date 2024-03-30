Emerald Sounds Brings Artists Together for the 2024 NAMM Show. Owner and Founder Maria G. D’Amico Speaks at the International Music Event Alongside Her Panelists.
On Jan. 24 2024, Maria G. D’Amico, owner of Emerald Sounds, presented on the radio panel at this year’s NAMM show, also known as the National Association of Music Merchants, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The panel included music professionals from all over the country and Europe who were booked directly through Emerald Sounds for this opportunity.
Emerald Sounds, a business intermediary and record label, provides professional representation in creative and corporate fields.
Founded in 2019, the company strives to facilitate partnerships and connections nationally and internationally and provides resources dedicated to supporting, booking, and the financial development of entrepreneurs and entities worldwide.
The owner, Maria G. D’Amico, professionally known as Kendra Black, is an EDM /Pop singer, DJ, songwriter, and author based in Los Angeles and New York City. She has collaborated with several award-winning artists and producers, including Snoop Dogg and Spice 1.
On Jan. 24 2024, D’Amico presented on the radio panel at this year’s NAMM show, also known as the National Association of Music Merchants, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The panel, moderated by the renowned writer and author Thornton Cline, included music professionals from all over the country and Europe who were booked directly through Emerald Sounds for this opportunity. During the same week, D’Amico was also invited to sing at the South Coast Corinthian Yacht Club, the oldest club in Marina del Rey, Calif. where she performed with a live Jazz band.
The NAMM show was founded in 1901, and its mission is to strengthen the music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music.The conference also aims to reinvest the proceeds from its trade shows and membership to contribute to growing the industry. It also funds research on the benefits of the arts and education, lobbying policymakers and charitable activities.
Working with professionals on an international level is a specialty of Emerald Sounds. D’Amico’s ultimate goal is to empower and connect artists worldwide and provide resources for production, licensing, performing, marketing and much more. Emerald Sounds also offers distribution through major labels since 2020, as well as guidance on registering, encoding, and releasing music effectively. In addition the company also offers its clients ongoing correspondence with business professionals worldwide, as well as translations, in order to help bridge language barriers and expand their range of collaborative opportunities.
For more information about Emerald Sounds and its various services, visit its website. (See more: at www.emeraldsounds.com)
