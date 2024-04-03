Web Marketing Association Announces the Winners of the 2024 Internet Advertising Competition Awards

The Web Marketing Association announces the winners of its 22nd annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, to honor excellence in online advertising and to recognize the individuals and organizations responsible for the best in Internet marketing. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. The Competition web site with a complete list of winners is located at www.IACAward.org