From Hackathon to Home: Kinstak’s AI Platform to Transform Family Memories on LG Smart TVs

Kinstak partners with LG NOVA, bringing AI-driven digital legacy management into 28M homes. A standout from LG's hack-a-thon, Kinstak is set to transform how families preserve and interact with their families generational memories. This collaboration highlights innovation, family bonds, and the future of digital storytelling through AI.