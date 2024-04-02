Hibu Integrates Amazon Ads Sponsored Display Into Its Digital Marketing Solutions
Hibu Inc., (“Hibu”) a leading provider of innovative digital marketing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses across the United States, announced today that Amazon Ads Sponsored Display is now available as part of Hibu’s digital marketing solutions.
Cedar Rapids, IA, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hibu’s proprietary technology platform seamlessly integrates best-in-class digital marketing services and advertising channels, leveraging AI and machine learning, performance optimization, and real-time notification features to create powerful synchronized digital marketing programs that help clients drive leads, manage those leads, and convert them into valued customers.
Sponsored Display leverages Amazon Ads rich audience insights built from shopping and streaming signals, advanced AI, and machine learning technology to engage audiences across Amazon, Twitch, and thousands of apps and websites. Amazon Ads Sponsored Display is available to businesses both on Amazon and ones not selling on Amazon, including the vast majority of local businesses that Hibu specializes in helping, such as home services contractors, auto repair, consumer services, and travel and hospitality.
Nick Hopkins, Hibu’s VP of Product Strategy and Development, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, “We saw the potential for bringing these rich audience capabilities to the tens of thousands of SMBs we partner with across the US. Our early testing has validated our initial optimism, and we’re thrilled to now make Sponsored Display available to all our eligible Hibu Solution clients.”
With Sponsored Display now integrated into Hibu’s suite of digital marketing solutions, clients can expect enhanced reach, engagement, and conversion opportunities, further empowering their business growth strategies.
“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Hibu by together integrating Amazon Ads Sponsored Display into Hibu's suite of digital marketing solutions. We look forward to continuing our work with Hibu to help their small business clients succeed with the expanded availability of Sponsored Display.” - Jamie Lomas, Vice President, Global Growth - Amazon Ads
About Hibu
Hibu is the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. The Company serves over 70,000 SMBs, with a focus on established businesses in high-value, non-discretionary industries such as home repairs/services, auto repair, legal, and medical. The Company’s subscription-based offering provides SMBs with an integrated, all-in-one outsourced digital marketing solution including digital presence services (websites, listings, reviews, and reputation management), performance marketing (mobile, social, SEO, SEM, and display), and customer relationship management tools (marketing automation, email, and text messaging).
Sponsored Display leverages Amazon Ads rich audience insights built from shopping and streaming signals, advanced AI, and machine learning technology to engage audiences across Amazon, Twitch, and thousands of apps and websites. Amazon Ads Sponsored Display is available to businesses both on Amazon and ones not selling on Amazon, including the vast majority of local businesses that Hibu specializes in helping, such as home services contractors, auto repair, consumer services, and travel and hospitality.
Nick Hopkins, Hibu’s VP of Product Strategy and Development, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, “We saw the potential for bringing these rich audience capabilities to the tens of thousands of SMBs we partner with across the US. Our early testing has validated our initial optimism, and we’re thrilled to now make Sponsored Display available to all our eligible Hibu Solution clients.”
With Sponsored Display now integrated into Hibu’s suite of digital marketing solutions, clients can expect enhanced reach, engagement, and conversion opportunities, further empowering their business growth strategies.
“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Hibu by together integrating Amazon Ads Sponsored Display into Hibu's suite of digital marketing solutions. We look forward to continuing our work with Hibu to help their small business clients succeed with the expanded availability of Sponsored Display.” - Jamie Lomas, Vice President, Global Growth - Amazon Ads
About Hibu
Hibu is the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. The Company serves over 70,000 SMBs, with a focus on established businesses in high-value, non-discretionary industries such as home repairs/services, auto repair, legal, and medical. The Company’s subscription-based offering provides SMBs with an integrated, all-in-one outsourced digital marketing solution including digital presence services (websites, listings, reviews, and reputation management), performance marketing (mobile, social, SEO, SEM, and display), and customer relationship management tools (marketing automation, email, and text messaging).
Contact
HibuContact
Brad Wegmann
319-790-1100
www.hibu.com
Brad Wegmann
319-790-1100
www.hibu.com
Categories