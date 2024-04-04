TriHaz Solutions Launches Sharps Disposal Program
TriHaz Solutions, in partnership with Star Pharmacy, has launched a community sharps disposal program. Safe, compliant sharps waste disposal is a challenge for individuals. Here's what the two companies are doing to provide a safe, convenient solution in parts of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.
Huntsville, AL, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TriHaz Solutions, LLC (TriHaz) and Star Discount Pharmacy (Star Pharmacy) are pleased to announce a new community sharps disposal program that will serve the Huntsville and Madison, Alabama and Pulaski, Tennessee areas.
“TriHaz is a local company that serves the communities where we operate,” says Kevin Webber, TriHaz Partner. “We continually receive calls from people asking how to dispose of their personal sharps waste and we service businesses. There was a need to provide a safe, convenient disposal option for individuals and Star Pharmacy stepped up as the perfect partner.”
Drop-off boxes are clearly labeled for sharps only and all sharps must be in a puncture-resistant, sealed container. No pharmaceuticals are allowed. “Sharps” is a term used for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Some common examples are needles used to inject medication, insulin pens, and lancets or “fingerstick” devices. The boxes are located near or in the pharmacy at the following Star family locations:
Star Discount Pharmacy – 704 Pratt Ave., Huntsville, AL
Huntington Pharmacy – 112200 Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL
Star Discount Pharmacy – 8020 US Highway 72, Madison, AL
Reeves Drug Store – 125 North 1st Street, Pulaski, TN
Star Discount Pharmacy – 7900 Bailey Cove Rd., Huntsville, AL
Star Discount Pharmacy – 12078 US Highway 231, Meridianville, AL
Propst Discount Drugs – 717 Pratt Ave., Huntsville, AL
Star Pharmacy – 6124 Highway 72 East, Suite A, Gurley, AL
Star Pharmacy Buyer Steve Hammer says, “We’re excited that TriHaz brings the resources of a full-service medical waste company. We know that our pharmaceutical and sharps waste will be properly managed. And they are locally owned and operated, just like us. We both want to help our community stay safe.” He says that if an individual does not see the drop-off box, they can check with the pharmacist.
About Star Pharmacy:
Star Discount Pharmacy is part of the Star Super Market family, which opened its doors at the original location in Five Points in 1944. Star Pharmacy is a family of locally owned community pharmacies, and their goal is to serve every customer with courtesy, while offering the best value possible. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.
About TriHaz Solutions:
TriHaz Solutions is a local company and is one of the area’s largest providers of medical, hazardous, and pharmaceutical waste collection, treatment, and disposal services. The company also provides secure document destruction and compliance training services. TriHaz services a wide range of businesses, such as: hospitals, medical clinics and practices, dental offices, schools, laboratories, veterinary clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and industrial hazardous waste generators. Learn more at trihazsolutions.com.
Nona Perdue
256-464-2546
trihazsolutions.com
