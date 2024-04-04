Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Dallas, TX, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells.
The offering currently has 28 producing wells in pay, 4 drilled and completed wells, 12 uncompleted wells, 2 wells being drilled and 3 new well permits.
Resource Royalty Property Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Resource Royalty, LLC, serves as the property management company for Resource Royalty XXI investors. Investors receive quarterly distributions from Resource Royalty, LLC. The first distribution to investors of Resource Royalty XXI will be made in April of this year.
Brian Sone, Vice President of Capital Markets, said, “Our investment strategy for Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is to deliver current income and growth to investors. We’ve found that based on current economic trends in other asset classes, many advisors are looking for current income and diversification through mineral rights.”
Resource Royalty, LLC closed three offerings in 2023 for a total of $30,000,0000 in funds raised. Brian Sone said, “We are on track to raise $40,000,0000 this year and have developed a number of new relationships over the past 6 months with broker-dealers and advisors.”
The next offering, Resource Royalty XXII, LLC, will be made available to qualified investors in April 2024.
For more information, please reach out to Brian Sone at bsone@resourceroyaltyllc.com.
The offering currently has 28 producing wells in pay, 4 drilled and completed wells, 12 uncompleted wells, 2 wells being drilled and 3 new well permits.
Resource Royalty Property Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Resource Royalty, LLC, serves as the property management company for Resource Royalty XXI investors. Investors receive quarterly distributions from Resource Royalty, LLC. The first distribution to investors of Resource Royalty XXI will be made in April of this year.
Brian Sone, Vice President of Capital Markets, said, “Our investment strategy for Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is to deliver current income and growth to investors. We’ve found that based on current economic trends in other asset classes, many advisors are looking for current income and diversification through mineral rights.”
Resource Royalty, LLC closed three offerings in 2023 for a total of $30,000,0000 in funds raised. Brian Sone said, “We are on track to raise $40,000,0000 this year and have developed a number of new relationships over the past 6 months with broker-dealers and advisors.”
The next offering, Resource Royalty XXII, LLC, will be made available to qualified investors in April 2024.
For more information, please reach out to Brian Sone at bsone@resourceroyaltyllc.com.
Contact
Resource Royalty LLCContact
Brian Sone
(214) 679-6947
resourceroyaltyllc.com
Brian Sone
(214) 679-6947
resourceroyaltyllc.com
Categories