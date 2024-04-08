UGC Video Collaboration Gets a Makeover: Veel Launches Streamlining the Process for Brands & Creators

Veel, a pioneering platform that reinvents how brands connect with niche content creators and engaged communities, officially launches today. Veel emerges from the vibrant tech ecosystem of San Francisco. With its unique offering, Veel is set to transform the landscape of digital marketing through leveraging user-generated content (UGC) in video collaborations.