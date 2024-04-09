SolarCraft Delivers Eco-Friendly Solar Energy Solution to Encore Event Rentals in Windsor - Sonoma County's Top Events Rental Company
SolarCraft, serving Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties since 1984, completes a 227 kW solar energy system installation at Encore Event Rentals in Windsor, CA. Located in Sonoma County, Encore Event Rentals is poised to save more than $100,000 annually in electricity costs by harnessing clean, sustainable solar power for its operations. This decision also acts as a safeguard against escalating rates from PG&E.
Novato, CA, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Now, Encore Event's entire consumption of utility electricity has transitioned to clean, solar energy. The setup consists of 454 high-efficiency solar panels mounted on their standing-seam roof, engineered to produce 334,659 kWh annually. This photovoltaic system was crafted using SolarEdge optimizers to enhance power production from each panel, reducing shading concerns and allowing for panel-level monitoring to enhance system performance and maintenance effectiveness.
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 234 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing 600,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 541 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 273 acres of trees in one year. Utilizing solar energy, Encore Events Rentals is committed to reducing their environmental footprint, lowering operational costs, and championing a sustainable future.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Encore Events Rentals
Encore Events Rentals is the premier events rental company of the North Bay, with three locations serving Wine Country and greater Bay Area since 2010. They offer showrooms and warehouses in Windsor, Petaluma, as well as a design studio in St. Helena. From formal weddings to casual barbecues, corporate parties to winery events and more, Encore Events is here to help turn any type of gathering into a memorable event.
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 234 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing 600,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 541 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 273 acres of trees in one year. Utilizing solar energy, Encore Events Rentals is committed to reducing their environmental footprint, lowering operational costs, and championing a sustainable future.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Encore Events Rentals
Encore Events Rentals is the premier events rental company of the North Bay, with three locations serving Wine Country and greater Bay Area since 2010. They offer showrooms and warehouses in Windsor, Petaluma, as well as a design studio in St. Helena. From formal weddings to casual barbecues, corporate parties to winery events and more, Encore Events is here to help turn any type of gathering into a memorable event.
Contact
SolarCraftContact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
Categories