SolarCraft Delivers Eco-Friendly Solar Energy Solution to Encore Event Rentals in Windsor - Sonoma County's Top Events Rental Company

SolarCraft, serving Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties since 1984, completes a 227 kW solar energy system installation at Encore Event Rentals in Windsor, CA. Located in Sonoma County, Encore Event Rentals is poised to save more than $100,000 annually in electricity costs by harnessing clean, sustainable solar power for its operations. This decision also acts as a safeguard against escalating rates from PG&E.