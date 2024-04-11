Dawn M. Daubert Chosen as a Woman of the Month for February 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Oxford, NJ, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dawn M. Daubert of Oxford, New Jersey, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for February 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of health care.
About Dawn M. Daubert
Dawn M. Daubert is a nurse unit manager at Brakeley Park Care Center in Oxford, New Jersey, a full-service facility offering skilled nursing services and residential care. She is a licensed practical nurse and a certified assisted living administrator. Her expertise lies in treating patients living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Dawn M. Daubert
Dawn M. Daubert is a nurse unit manager at Brakeley Park Care Center in Oxford, New Jersey, a full-service facility offering skilled nursing services and residential care. She is a licensed practical nurse and a certified assisted living administrator. Her expertise lies in treating patients living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories