Xclaimed Ministries Offers Training for Starting House Churches in the U.S.
Xclaimed Ministries has been using the house church model for a few years and is now offering training to individuals and church groups. Xclaimed has found that people who attend house churches tend to be more involved and learn at a faster pace than attending a traditional church.
Westminster, CA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Xclaimed Ministries is known for its alternate route approach to ministry. One of the options that the ministry offers is called "House Church." People open their homes once a week for their friends and neighbors to come and talk about Jesus. The goal of the ministry is to equip the people to share the Good News of Jesus Christ in a simple, reproducible, and effective way. The House Church model consists of prayer, worship, caring for others, the study of the Bible, accountability, vision casting, and practicing the lesson. One gathering typically lasts about 1 1/2 hours. The pastor and co-founder, Paul Karanick, says that some of the most common responses from Christians that attend House Churches are, "I have been attending church all my life and never knew how to lead someone to Christ, until now." "I have always thought that I didn't know enough Bible to tell people about Jesus," and, "I thought the pastor was to do all that." Karanick says, "We provide simple tools for sharing the message of Jesus Christ and leading someone to become a Believer. People are amazed at how simple it is to effectively share the Gospel and you do not need to be a Biblical Scholar or Theologian to do so." House Church does not necessarily need to be inside a house; some meet in parks, at the beach, on college campuses, and wherever there is availability.
Xclaimed Ministries has successfully implemented the House Church model for several years and is now offering training to individuals and church groups. The ministry has observed that House Church attendees tend to be more engaged and learn at a faster pace compared to those in traditional churches. This model prioritizes the training and equipping of individuals over the number of attendees. Xclaimed firmly believes in the principle of each Christian teaching another, creating a chain of knowledge and faith. The ministry envisions a community where any believer, at any time, is ready and willing to share the Gospel and lead someone to Christ.
Contact Xclaimed Ministries for additional information about starting a House Church.
Paul Karanick
(714) 226-9000
http://www.xclaimed.org
5948 Westminster Blvd.
Westminster, CA 92683
