Concord Servicing Partners with Blu Opportunity, Qcells North America and SRC Digital Insurance Services to Support Orange Button
Will Increase Efficiency and Transparency in Renewable Energy Projects
Scottsdale, AZ, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Concord Servicing, a leading loan servicing provider for residential solar companies, is partnering with Blu Opportunity, Qcells North America and SRC Digital Insurance Services to support Orange Button, an initiative to facilitate data-exchange standards and open-source community for the solar and energy storage industry. Orange Button enables free data exchange between systems used in the asset lifecycle to decrease costs and drive innovation and operates under a license from the U.S. Department of Energy.
“Concord believes that the Orange Button initiative moves us closer to a new era in energy distribution and financial management as unified data standards can help the solar industry reduce market inefficiencies and achieve lower costs for consumers,” says Tom Myers, vice president of Partnership and Brand at Concord Servicing.
The Orange Button Solar Data Standard Initiative supports open data standards developed to create online marketplaces for the solar photovoltaics (PV) industry to exchange data among stakeholders such as PV project developers, PV asset owners, PV power plants operators, utilities, grid operators, and software or hardware solution providers.
Blu Opportunity, a financial technology company currently being crowdfunded, is working to make residential financing more affordable for homeowners and support solar installers in deploying more solar faster. Concord will be providing loan servicing to Blu Opportunity. Blu Banyan, which offers the award-winning SolarSuccess business management software to solar installers, created Blu Opportunity to provide affordable, no-hidden-fee residential solar financing, ."Our collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the pursuit of sustainability," adds Jan Rippingale, Blu Banyan’s founder and CEO. "By joining forces, we are setting the stage for a future where digital solutions pave the way for significant advancements in renewable energy financing."
Qcells North America, a photovoltaic module manufacturer with over 40% of the U.S. market, is joining Orange Button to streamline their expanding business units. Vish Ganti, product leader for VPPs and Edge AI at Qcells, says, “As an enthusiastic proponent of open standard and open source, I forward to leveraging Qcells' considerable industry experience to make Orange Button Taxonomy and other SunSpec Alliance Standards useful across project finance, installation, virtual power plants and other use cases.”
SRC Digital Services is engaged in numerous industry efforts to modernize finance and construction of infrastructure projects through outreach, education and collaboration efforts. They are also funding Blu Opportunity. "With the urgent need to connect renewable energy initiatives with capital and financial markets more efficiently, our partnerships are more than strategic collaborations; they are a leap towards redefining the financial landscape of the renewable energy sector," says K. Dixon Wright, president of SRC Digital Insurance Services and a lead investor in Blu Opportunity.
About Concord Servicing
For more than three decades, Concord Servicing has delivered award-winning loan servicing and financial technology with unparalleled performance. As a leading full-scope payment solutions provider in the vacation ownership, residential solar, energy services, and home improvement industries, Concord has more than 3 million active accounts and manages $16 billion in assets. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico. To learn more about our compliant and flexible portfolio servicing solutions, visit www.concordservicing.com.
About Blu Opportunity
Blu Opportunity, a pioneering FinTech company, is majority owned by Blu Banyan, a company that works with the US Department of Energy’s Orange Button Initiative to help with the digital transformation of the solar industry to reduce market inefficiencies and lower costs for consumers. Blu Banyan’s award-winning SolarSuccess business-management software is used by more than 60 of the fastest growing solar installers in the United States. Blu Opportunity’s integration with the SolarSuccess platform allows for automated payment processing, simplifying and expediting the payment process. For more information, visit https://bluopportunity.com.
About Qcells North America
Qcells is one of the world’s leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://qcells.com/us/
About SRC Digital Insurance Services
SRC Digital Insurance Services is at the forefront of digital innovation, specializing in connecting stakeholders to capital and financial markets in the Metaverse. Through cutting-edge digital solutions, SRC Digital is committed to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of energy financing and applying the improved administration and risk management to all types of next generation infrastructure. For more information, visit https://src-digital-insurance-services.com.
Tom Myers
(608) 214-7653
concordservicing.com
Judy Kenninger at Concord Servicing
jkenninger@concordservicing.com
