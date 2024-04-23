Rocket House Pictures Collaborates with Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County to Inspire Hope and Empowerment Through New Fundraising Video

Rocket House Pictures and Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County unveil a poignant fundraising video showcasing the transformative impact of the Clubs. Premiering at The Elegant Night Event on April 27, 2024, at DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley Lincoln Park, the video captures heartfelt testimonials illustrating the Clubs' role as a beacon of acceptance, growth, and opportunity. Joining forces, they aim to inspire support for the Clubs' mission of empowerment and positive change.