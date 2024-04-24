Leadership Transition at Luminit: Dr. Mitch Jansen Assumes CEO Role as Dr. Engin Arik remains as Chairman of the Board

Luminit's CEO, Dr. Engin Arik, steps down, appointing Dr. Mitch Jansen as the new CEO of the company. Dr. Arik will continue to serve as Charman of the Board. He expresses confidence in Dr. Jansen's leadership, which aligns with Luminit's vision of growth and innovation.