Leadership Transition at Luminit: Dr. Mitch Jansen Assumes CEO Role as Dr. Engin Arik remains as Chairman of the Board
Luminit's CEO, Dr. Engin Arik, steps down, appointing Dr. Mitch Jansen as the new CEO of the company. Dr. Arik will continue to serve as Charman of the Board. He expresses confidence in Dr. Jansen's leadership, which aligns with Luminit's vision of growth and innovation.
Torrance, CA, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Luminit, a leading provider of light shaping technology solutions, today announced a significant leadership transition. Dr. Engin Arik, the company's Founder, Chairman, and CEO for the past 19 years, has stepped down from his CEO position as of April 1, 2024. Dr. Mitch Jansen, Luminit's Chief Operating Officer for the last 6 years, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Dr. Arik will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, providing strategic guidance and support to the company. He commented on the transition:
"As Luminit transitions into its next phase of growth and expansion, I am confident that Dr. Mitch Jansen is the right leader to guide the company forward. His extensive leadership experience and technical expertise make him exceptionally well-suited for the role of CEO. I look forward to working closely with Mitch and the entire Luminit team in my continued capacity as Chairman of the Board."
Dr. Mitch Jansen, newly appointed CEO of Luminit, added:
"I am honored to take on the role of CEO and lead Luminit into the future. With a strong foundation established by Dr. Arik, we are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities for growth and further enhance our market presence. I am excited about the possibilities ahead and committed to driving success for Luminit and our valued customers."
Dr. Jansen brings over 30 years of technical and business experience to his new role, having held various leadership positions within the Photonics Industry.
This transition comes at a time of significant opportunity for Luminit, as the company continues to innovate and expand its portfolio of Transformative Integrated Optics solutions for various industries, including automotive, defense, industrial and lighting markets.
About Luminit:
Luminit is a global leader with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction located in Torrance, CA with manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Taiwan.
