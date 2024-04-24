Jolly Cannabis Set to Showcase Innovative Product Line at CHAMPS Atlantic City Trade Show
Phoenix, AZ, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jolly Cannabis, a leading nationwide cannabis company renowned for its commitment to clean, all-natural CBD and THC products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CHAMPS Trade Show in Atlantic City. The event is scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 9, 2024, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Founded by lifelong activists, enthusiasts, and discerning consumers, Jolly Cannabis prides itself on delivering the highest quality cannabis products to the market. With a dedication to excellence, the company ensures that each product meets stringent standards, providing consumers with a premium experience they can trust.
At the CHAMPS Atlantic City Trade Show, Jolly Cannabis will showcase its innovative product line, featuring an array of offerings tailored for the modern cannabis connoisseur.
Highlights include:
- Gummies, Taffies, and Brownies: Indulge in delectable edibles crafted with care and precision.
- Disposables, Cartridges, and Pre-Rolls: Experience convenience and quality with a variety of options for exhales
- THC to CBD Ratios: Choose from 1:1, 1:25, and 0:1 THC to CBD ratios, catering to individual preferences and needs.
- Nano Emulsion Technology: Utilizing cutting-edge Nano Emulsion for THC, Jolly Cannabis enhances bioavailability and onset, ensuring a more efficient and effective consumption experience.
Visitors to the Jolly Cannabis booth, located at Booth #16039, will have the opportunity to explore the company's products firsthand and learn about the latest advancements in cannabis technology. Additionally, representatives will be available to provide insights, answer questions, and discuss partnership opportunities.
CHAMPS Trade Shows serves as a premier platform for businesses across various sectors, including smoke shops, dispensaries, vape shops, and more. By participating in the event, Jolly Cannabis aims to connect with industry professionals, foster relationships, and showcase its commitment to excellence in the cannabis market.
For more information about Jolly Cannabis and its innovative product line, visit www.jolly-cannabis.com or contact the company directly at (480) 351-3222.
Contact
Zach Gleason
(480) 547-9843
jolly-cannabis.com
