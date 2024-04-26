No More Acetone: Thar Process Develops Clean and Green Process to Create Sterile, Fat-Free Lecithin Powder and GMP Quality Oils for Human Consumption

Thar Process, with 34 years of expertise in supercritical fluid extraction, has developed a sustainable way to produce de-fatted lecithin powder that has less oil and longer shelf-life stability. The new process is semi-continuous and sustainable because it utilizes upcycled CO2 from waste sources instead of using toxic acetone which is the industry standard.