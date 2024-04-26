No More Acetone: Thar Process Develops Clean and Green Process to Create Sterile, Fat-Free Lecithin Powder and GMP Quality Oils for Human Consumption
Thar Process, with 34 years of expertise in supercritical fluid extraction, has developed a sustainable way to produce de-fatted lecithin powder that has less oil and longer shelf-life stability. The new process is semi-continuous and sustainable because it utilizes upcycled CO2 from waste sources instead of using toxic acetone which is the industry standard.
Pittsburgh, PA, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- After 34 years of extraction and purification R&D, Thar Process has developed a new method for creating lecithin powder that both removes oil from phospholipids but also creates a sterile, dry powder and 2 fractions of oil free of microbial activity. Thar will offer both an proprietary equipment solution and toll processing services for customers to choose.
"We are beyond pleased with the results of our pilot trials of both soy and sunflower lecithin at our facility in Pittsburgh. Our engineers worked hard to create this innovative system that offers solvent American-made lecithin powder," said CEO Todd Palcic.
Palcic also believes that ongoing global shipping delays will help create US-based ingredients manufacturers. Most soy and sunflowers are grown in the Midwest while Thar is located right next door in Pennsylvania.
Palcic added: "Our clients know that consumers don't like toxic solvents touching their food ingredients. They also want to gain more value from the oil fractions and our clean process regulated by the FDA under GMP."
Ultimately, Thar believes that clients will shift from acetone so that they can capture more value from solvent-free oil extract for humans rather than animal feed.
Contact
Thar Process, LLCContact
Stacie Kosakowski
1-412-968-0200
www.TharProcess.com
