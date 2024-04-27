Estate Legal USA Expands Its Partner Referral Program Nationally
Miami, FL, April 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Estate Legal USA aka EstateLegal.com helps individuals easily prepare their Will online or get help with estate planning services. Estate Legal has acquired a large network of estate attorney partners which spans across all 50 U.S. states.
Individuals who need affordable estate planning and estate legal services can now gain access to top tier service online. Estate planning is the process of organizing financial affairs for a person in case of their demise or incapacitation. This planning takes into account guardianship of minor children and pets, as well as the settlement of estate taxes and debts and the distribution of assets to heirs. Families can now chat live with an estate planning specialist, and even request a zoom call with a licensed estate attorney through the Estate Legal USA platform. Trustees and estate executors can also subscribe to Estate Legal’s estate certification and mentorship program.
Estate Legal USA will now offer more enrollment opportunities to complementing estate businesses through its referral partnership program. Estate Legal will be opening up enrollment to its program to: Health Insurance Agents, Financial Planning firms / Advisors, Estate Sale Companies, Property Cleanout Companies, Estate Accounting Firms, and Realtors.
Natalie Dixon from Estate Legals operations team states: "The goal of this referral program is to offer more value to our clients. We understand it's hard to know who you can trust when planning or settling an estate, so we're putting together the entire team of professionals a family would need. All of these companies would be vetted by us to ensure they meet our service standards before we provide referrals."
Individuals who need affordable estate planning and estate legal services can now gain access to top tier service online. Estate planning is the process of organizing financial affairs for a person in case of their demise or incapacitation. This planning takes into account guardianship of minor children and pets, as well as the settlement of estate taxes and debts and the distribution of assets to heirs. Families can now chat live with an estate planning specialist, and even request a zoom call with a licensed estate attorney through the Estate Legal USA platform. Trustees and estate executors can also subscribe to Estate Legal’s estate certification and mentorship program.
Estate Legal USA will now offer more enrollment opportunities to complementing estate businesses through its referral partnership program. Estate Legal will be opening up enrollment to its program to: Health Insurance Agents, Financial Planning firms / Advisors, Estate Sale Companies, Property Cleanout Companies, Estate Accounting Firms, and Realtors.
Natalie Dixon from Estate Legals operations team states: "The goal of this referral program is to offer more value to our clients. We understand it's hard to know who you can trust when planning or settling an estate, so we're putting together the entire team of professionals a family would need. All of these companies would be vetted by us to ensure they meet our service standards before we provide referrals."
Contact
Estate Legal USAContact
Jim Martin
512-200-2074
EstateLegal.com
Jim Martin
512-200-2074
EstateLegal.com
Categories