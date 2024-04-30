BidsCube Became a Member of IAB MENA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BidsCube proudly announced its membership in The Interactive Advertising Bureau Middle East and North Africa (IAB MENA).
BidsCube is a full-stack AdTech company developing a programmatic ecosystem to make digital advertising simple and accessible for everyone. Offering adaptable programmatic solutions, the company empowers market players to harness the best of AdTech. With global trust from hundreds of partners, BidsCube provides advertisers and publishers with feature-rich products with a top-notch user experience.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau MENA (IAB MENA), established in May 2019, is the regional voice and thought leader of the region’s interactive marketing and advertising industry. It is committed to building a sustainable future for digital advertising. It is the only trade association exclusively dedicated to the development and promotion of the digital marketing and advertising sector in the region.
BidsCube agrees with IAB MENA's vision to catalyze the growth of the digital advertising economy in the MENA region. In this partnership, companies embrace the potential of collaboration to expand the Middle East and North Africa region's digital advertising. This is achieved by fostering community growth, facilitating knowledge exchange, and upholding leading advertising standards. These initiatives aim to improve the market's understanding of how digital best practices contribute to business success. At the same time, BidsCube plans to continue to add value by connecting advertisers and publishers most efficiently and helping them earn income from programmatic advertising.
"As a member of IAB MENA, BidsCube will be thrilled to engage in initiatives that propel the expansion of the digital advertising landscape in the MENA region," stated Dmytro Chebakov, COO of BidsCube. "We plan to enhance awareness of the Adtech ecosystem to strengthen the local marketplace. This approach will drive the development of cutting-edge solutions for the advertising industry, facilitate the establishment of programmatic ecosystems, and foster collaboration among market players to pursue our shared vision for the region's digital advertising industry."
