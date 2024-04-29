CASPCA Leads the Charge on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day: Reduced Fees and Community Engagement Initiatives

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is excited to join in National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day on April 30, 2024, especially as the City of Charlottesville proclaims it for the first time. Reduced adoption fees will be offered, and the community is encouraged to adopt, share rescue stories with #MyCASPCARescue, and donate to address a pet food shortage. Mayor Juandiego Wade expressed support for this initiative, highlighting the community's commitment to shelter adoption.