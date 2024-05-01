BMG Comes to the Rescue. Sencorp Closes Its Doors, and BMG Picks Up the Ball and Runs with It.

BMG has structured themselves in a way that allows them to fill any voids in the market at the drop of a hat. When Sencorp ceased operations this year, BMG stepped up to re-engineer a product line so it could fulfill Sencorp’s original commitments to a few of its clients.