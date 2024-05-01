BMG Comes to the Rescue. Sencorp Closes Its Doors, and BMG Picks Up the Ball and Runs with It.
Beaverton, MI, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BMG, a global leader in full-service thermoforming packaging and automation technology, is a group of highly skilled companies and personnel that has historically been the leader in the development and manufacturing of industry-changing improvements for the entire thermoforming end-to-end processes. For years, this has benefitted manufacturers of packaging products in several different verticals. BMG continues to engineer innovations that provide their customers with world-class, end-to-end solutions, shorter developmental lead times, and outstanding executional design flexibility.
BMG has structured themselves in a way that allows them to fill any voids in the market at the drop of a hat. When Sencorp ceased operations this year, BMG stepped up to re-engineer a product line so it could fulfill Sencorp's original commitments to a few of their clients. Not every company is designed to stop on a dime and reorganize their process line to accommodate the immediate needs of clients in situations like this. BMG is the only one that can make the adjustments necessary to ease the pressure on these situations and commit to timelines that will positively impact these ex-Sencorp customers.
By the time NPE rolls around this year, BMG will have completed 20% of the needs of Sencorps' previous client commitments and anticipates being able to finalize all Sencorp requests for machinery by the end of 2024. That's a commitment to fulfill the original requirements for 20 machines in less than 12 months.
The original technology request was for Sencopr’s Ultra machine line. BMG studied this tech and reached critical improvement levels in forming and trimming tonnage, oven heat capacity, platen layouts, stroke lengths, shut heights, and servo-driven allowances. These enhancements will enable the customer to significantly improve their ROI, even in light of the delivery delay caused by the Sencorp situation. This was a custom-designed solution by BMG to accommodate the needs of a customer that previously purchased from Sencorp. One of the critical factors enabling BMG to execute immediate tasks is its fully scalable production team and environment, capable of swiftly adapting to new requirements like these.
“Sometimes, you just have to step up to the plate and take a swing. We altered our production line and rescaled personnel responsibilities to execute a plan that could fulfill this customer's needs on the best timeline possible to keep them in the game,” said Jake Kowalewski, BMG’s CCO.
To learn more about how BMG was able to handle this task or more about what BMG has been up to lately, they can stop by this year's NPE 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This location provides an excellent opportunity to get a first-hand look at all the technologies, platforms, and capabilities, so be sure to stop by the show and visit their room #W232C, Hall E in West Hall, between May 6th–10th. BMG’s experts will be available to speak about their extensive line of intuitive thermoforming solutions. BMG continues their efforts to provide world-class end-to-end customer solutions and outstanding executional design flexibility for their customers. They truly understand the importance of minimizing customer downtime, ensuring consistent, measurable results, and the finite process of developing resilient plastic thermoforming processes. That's why they've dedicated themselves to pioneering advanced plastic technologies that not only meet industry standards, but exceed them.
As a bonus, visitors will be able to take a peek at the new patented BMG pizza box solution. This new revelation in pizza transportation is all part of BMG’s continued efforts to bring to market improved processes and products for manufacturing customers. This latest advancement will turn the pizza industry upside down. Advancements in technology and new patents like this are what allows BMG to lead the plastic and paper thermoforming industry to significant improvements in fit characteristics and sustainability, all driven by BMG’s engineering process improvements.
BMG is very aware that many customers have requirements for plastic and paper thermoforming, which require extremely accurate and consistent assemblies, minimal waste, increased operator control, incredible energy efficiency, and automation, all of which improve operational excellence and positively affect ROI.
BMG also invites visitors to take this opportunity to experience its newly released rebranded website and explore their entire product line at this year's NPE Show. Attendees can immerse themselves in the BMG experience through their 85-inch interactive display, which provides a visual tour of everything BMG has to offer. For more information about the 2024 NPE Show and BMG’s involvement, visit www.NPE.com.
BMG’s new site has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality, allowing customers to see the entire product portfolio that BMG has to offer. As part of this launch, they will also showcase their new rebranding efforts that will unify all of their internal corporations and respective disciplines so clients have access to everything they need with one point of contact. See what it's all about at oneBMG.com.
The NPE Show will also allow BMG to display additional new product offerings for plastic and paper thermoforming innovations you won’t want to miss. Stop by their room, #W232C, and they will answer any questions about thermoforming, the process, the solutions, and the avenues to travel down to get the best possible outcome for packaging and automation needs.
In order to lead an industry, BMG has to create advancements in technology that allow manufacturers down the line to engineer unique solutions for their customers. Incredible market growth and key market indicators have paved the way for BMG to introduce an enhanced manufacturing process across various sectors, including food, medical, electronics, horticulture, and ancillary packaging. Be sure to visit their booth to explore and learn more about these advancements, which are detailed and showcased comprehensively. Advancements in technology and new patents have led to significant improvements in fit characteristics and sustainability, which are driven by their engineering process improvements.
“Many of our new brand efforts focus on sustainability. One of our main drivers in engineering new manufacturing solutions is to constantly allow for production improvements and sustainable applications to see how we can assist customers in reducing their carbon footprint, address their sustainability concerns for the future, and engineer smarter,” said BMG CEO Koben Miceli.
BMG remains steadfast in their dedication to supporting customers seeking thermoforming packaging and automation solutions. With a keen focus on detail, BMG delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, prioritizing shorter development timelines, enhanced ROI, reduced operational costs, and unmatched global service commitment.
Contact
Jake Kowalewski
1 877-702-4142
https://www.onebmg.com/
