AI Startup Fileread Names Former AstraZeneca Legal Leader as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel to Drive Product Development and Accelerate Growth
Fileread, a developer of artificial intelligence tools for the legal industry, announced today that Josh Kreamer, Head of Legal Services at AstraZeneca, is departing the pharmaceutical giant to join their team as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel.
New York, NY, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mr. Kreamer will be responsible for tailoring Fileread’s product development and marketing strategies to meet the most pressing needs of law firms at a time when rapidly changing technology is causing a seismic shift in the legal industry's ways of working.
According to Fileread Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Freya Zhou, “When we first met Josh, we were incredibly impressed by his domain knowledge and creative thinking at the intersection of business, legal, and technology. We are thrilled to have Josh join the team to drive further product development and growth as we continue to stay laser-focused on our customers' needs.”
Mr. Kreamer joins Fileread after spending six years at AstraZeneca, where he led the drugmaker’s eDiscovery program and later expanded its scope to include a variety of insourced services designed to significantly reduce legal costs. Prior to moving in-house, he was at the global law firm Winston & Strawn LLP. In 2022, he was named on the annual list of the legal industry’s “AI Visionaries” and he is a founding member of the Legal Data Intelligence project. Mr. Kreamer is a graduate of Harvard Law School and a member of the Washington DC Bar.
“The integrity of the Fileread team, their technology and its potential combined to make this an easier decision than I would have thought, as I loved what I was doing at AZ,” said Kreamer. “Fileread’s focus on building intuitive products that generate concrete ROI in well-defined use cases fits perfectly with my near obsession with transforming legal services to deliver more value. In contrast to other offerings in this space, Fileread has a working AI tool for fact finding, which they built with privacy in mind and that plugs into widely used platforms like Relativity. I couldn’t ask for a better starting point for the aggressive growth strategy we are envisioning.”
Fileread, which briefly took the name Aurelogy, is an AI startup backed by Gradient, Google’s AI Investment arm.
