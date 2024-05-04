Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Prosper East
Prosper, TX, May 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Prosper - East. The center prepares to open on May 3 weekend. Owner Jennifer Maddox has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Prosper area.
Best Brains is firmly established in Texas with over 40 centers spread across the state and many more currently in active development. With the growing demand for after-school enrichment, the franchise teams are now focusing on emerging areas where new families are seeking excellent after-school education options for their children. Jennifer recognized significant potential for growth and was particularly impressed by the structure and design of Best Brains' programs. She firmly believes that these programs can have a positive impact on students' educational development.
The center provides ample space to host various programs for students and serves as a community hub for families prioritizing education. In-person classes are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday mornings. Students have the option to enroll in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith, "Our new locations all feature our Coding program." She adds, "Offering Coding classes from day 1 at our newest centers generates significant interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which is precisely what our program was designed to do." Another distinctive feature of Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both enjoyable and engaging, using the right side of the brain to strengthen students' overall brain power.
Jennifer eagerly anticipates creating a learning-friendly atmosphere for students of various ages, aiming to play a pivotal role in their achievements. She is joined by 2 exceptional state qualified teachers who have an average of over 20 years experience.
Education held a crucial place in Jennifer's upbringing, and she cherished the opportunities she had in early childhood. As a parent of young children, she aims to provide similar exposure and experiences for the next generation.
Moreover, Jennifer believes that her learning center will facilitate personal growth and confidence in young children, ultimately making a positive impact on their lives, their families, and the communities she serves.
For insights into how Best Brains Prosper - East can enhance your child's academic performance, reach out at (469) 717-0000 or email prospereast@bestbrains.com
