Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Cumming - Atlanta Highway
Cumming, GA, May 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Cumming - Atlanta Highway. The center prepares to open on May 3 weekend. Owner Vikas Maganti has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Atlanta Highway area.
Best Brains is rapidly expanding in the Georgia area, with three centers spread across the state and several more currently in active development. With the growing demand for after-school enrichment, the franchise teams are now focusing on emerging areas where new families are seeking excellent after-school education options for their children. Vikas saw a lot of potential for growth, additionally, he really liked the structure and design of the programs that Best Brains offers, believing it can make a positive impact on students’ educational development.
The center provides ample space to host various programs for students and serves as a community hub for families prioritizing education. In-person classes are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday mornings. Students have the option to enroll in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith, "Our new locations all feature our Coding program." She adds, "Offering Coding classes from day 1 at our newest centers generates significant interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which is precisely what our program was designed to do." Another distinctive feature of Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both enjoyable and engaging, using the right side of the brain to strengthen students' overall brain power.
Vikas eagerly anticipates creating a learning-friendly atmosphere for students of various ages, aiming to play a pivotal role in their achievements. He is joined by 5 exceptional state qualified teachers who have an average of over 20 years experience each.
Education has been an important aspect of Vikas’s upbringing and he valued the opportunities it had opened for him. As a parent of young kids, he would like to offer similar exposure and experiences for the next generation.
In addition, he believes that his learning center will be an enabler of personal growth and confidence in young kids, thereby making a positive difference in their lives, their families and the communities he serves.
For insights into how Best Brains Cumming - Atlanta Highway can enhance your child's academic performance, reach out at (678) 408 0000 or email cummingatlantahwy@bestbrains.com
